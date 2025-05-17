NASCAR star responds to wife's brutally honest criticism of Cup Series team

NASCAR star Daniel Suarez has responded to his wife's strong criticism of Trackhouse Racing during the 2024 Cup Series playoffs.

The two-time Cup Series race winner is married to Julia Piquet, who is the sister of Kelly Piquet and daughter of three-time Formula 1 champion Nelson Piquet - whilst also being the aunt of Lily Verstappen-Piquet, who is the daughter of F1 champion Max Verstappen.

Piquet featured on Netflix’s second season of docu-series ‘NASCAR: Full Speed’, where she called out Suarez's team after the third race of the playoffs at Bristol last year.

Suarez only managed 31st in that race, whilst his team-mate Ross Chastain enjoyed a 10th-place finish, leading Piquet to question why the No. 1 and No. 99 teams within Trackhouse Racing did not help each other out that day.

"Relieved, but honestly like a little angry because we sent our boy to war on a donkey holding a wooden spoon," Piquet said, as shared via the Express.

"Is it just me or is it completely unacceptable that our team-mate runs 10th and is not even in the playoffs? Like why aren't the two teams helping each other?"

Suarez: Wife's Trackhouse criticism 'not wrong'

With the second series of Full Speed airing recently, Piquet's criticism has been made public, and during a recent appearance on Beating and Banging with Kyle Dalton, Suarez concurred with his wife Julie and her criticism of the team.

"Honestly, I have a little bit more of a filter in some situations than Julia," Suarez explained. "But at the same time, she's not wrong.

"Everything that she says, she's right. And nothing can say anything about it. At that time, we did a horrible job with the racecar.

"The car wasn't fast enough and at that time, the teams, the No. 1 and No. 99, they were not working together extremely well."

Despite the above, Suarez did actually advance through the first round of the playoffs, the round of 16, although he would go on to be eliminated after the round of 12 after failing to register a top ten finish in three races.

This year, Suarez remains a Trackhouse Racing driver, with his best result of the season so far having been a 2nd place at Las Vegas.

