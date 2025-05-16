NASCAR star plummets in playoff standings after brutal late penalty

close global

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series standings have taken a surprise twist this week, without a single race being run.

Kyle Larson took the season lead on Sunday at the Kansas Speedway, smashing the track record for Cup Series laps led in a single race, but a late penalty has seen a number of drivers shift in the standings.

Chris Buescher has dropped a dozen places this week (from 12th to 24th) after being punished for a front bumper cover violation, having been docked 60 points (plus five playoff points) for the infraction.

That penalty has dropped him well below the playoff cut line, with Ryan Preece's 251 points now the 16th driver in after Buescher fell from 284 to 224, now with seven drivers between him and the post-season once race wins are taken into account.

RFK Racing were also hit with a $75,000 fine, with crew chief Scott Graves suspended for the next two races on the Cup Series calendar.

With that said, let's take a look at the latest Cup Series standings in full.

NASCAR Cup Series standings after Buescher penalty

Rank Driver Car No Team Manufacturer Points (Difference)
1Kyle Larson5Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet469 (–)
2William Byron24Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet434 (–35)
3Christopher Bell20Joe Gibbs RacingToyota384 (–85)
4Chase Elliott9Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet378 (–91)
5Ryan Blaney12Team PenskeFord362 (–107)
6Tyler Reddick4523XI RacingToyota357 (–112)
7Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs RacingToyota346 (–123)
8Alex Bowman48Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet325 (–144)
9Joey Logano22Team PenskeFord318 (–151)
10Bubba Wallace2323XI RacingToyota310 (–159)
11Ross Chastain1Trackhouse RacingChevrolet300 (–169)
12Chase Briscoe19Stewart-Haas RacingFord278 (–191)
13Austin Cindric2Team PenskeFord273 (–196)
14Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47JTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet258 (–211)
15Ryan Preece60Stewart-Haas RacingFord251 (–218)
16Josh Berry21Wood Brothers RacingFord244 (–225)
17Kyle Busch8Richard Childress RacingChevrolet244 (–225)
18John Hunter Nemechek42Legacy Motor ClubToyota234 (–235)
19Carson Hocevar77Spire MotorsportsChevrolet230 (–239)
20Michael McDowell71Front Row MotorsportsFord228 (–241)
21Austin Dillon3Richard Childress RacingChevrolet227 (–242)
22Zane Smith38Front Row MotorsportsFord227 (–242)
23Todd Gilliland34Front Row MotorsportsFord227 (–242)
24Chris Buescher17RFK RacingFord224 (–245)
25AJ Allmendinger16Kaulig RacingChevrolet218 (–251)
26Ty Gibbs54Joe Gibbs RacingToyota217 (–252)
27Daniel Suárez99Trackhouse RacingChevrolet209 (–260)
28Justin Haley7Rick Ware RacingFord206 (–263)
29Erik Jones43Legacy Motor ClubToyota196 (–273)
30Ty Dillon10Kaulig RacingChevrolet188 (–281)
31Noah Gragson4Stewart-Haas RacingFord181 (–288)
32Riley Herbst35Rick Ware RacingFord151 (–318)
33Brad Keselowski6RFK RacingFord148 (–321)
34Cole Custer41Stewart-Haas RacingFord139 (–330)
35Shane van Gisbergen88Trackhouse RacingChevrolet138 (–331)
36Cody Ware51Rick Ware RacingFord68 (–401)
37Jimmie Johnson84Legacy Motor ClubToyota34 (–435)
38Corey LaJoie7Spire MotorsportsChevrolet24 (–445)
39JJ Yeley44NY Racing TeamChevrolet9 (–460)
40Katherine Legge78Live Fast MotorsportsChevrolet7 (–462)
41Casey Mears13Germain RacingChevrolet2 (–467)
42Burt Myers50Team AmeriVetChevrolet1 (–468)
43Chad Finchum66Garage 66Ford1 (–468)
44Martin Truex Jr.56Tricon GarageToyota1 (–468)
45Corey Heim *6723XI RacingToyota0 (–469)
46Jesse Love *33Richard Childress RacingChevrolet0 (–469)
47Helio Castroneves06Meyer Shank RacingHonda0 (–469)
NASCAR HEADLINES: Cup Series driver hit with major penalty as Kyle Larson replacement revealed

Kyle Larson NASCAR Cup Series Ryan Preece Chris Buescher RFK Racing
