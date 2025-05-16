NASCAR star plummets in playoff standings after brutal late penalty

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series standings have taken a surprise twist this week, without a single race being run.

Kyle Larson took the season lead on Sunday at the Kansas Speedway, smashing the track record for Cup Series laps led in a single race, but a late penalty has seen a number of drivers shift in the standings.

Chris Buescher has dropped a dozen places this week (from 12th to 24th) after being punished for a front bumper cover violation, having been docked 60 points (plus five playoff points) for the infraction.

That penalty has dropped him well below the playoff cut line, with Ryan Preece's 251 points now the 16th driver in after Buescher fell from 284 to 224, now with seven drivers between him and the post-season once race wins are taken into account.

RFK Racing were also hit with a $75,000 fine, with crew chief Scott Graves suspended for the next two races on the Cup Series calendar.

With that said, let's take a look at the latest Cup Series standings in full.

NASCAR Cup Series standings after Buescher penalty

Rank Driver Car No Team Manufacturer Points (Difference) 1 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 469 (–) 2 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 434 (–35) 3 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 384 (–85) 4 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 378 (–91) 5 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske Ford 362 (–107) 6 Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing Toyota 357 (–112) 7 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 346 (–123) 8 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 325 (–144) 9 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske Ford 318 (–151) 10 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing Toyota 310 (–159) 11 Ross Chastain 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 300 (–169) 12 Chase Briscoe 19 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 278 (–191) 13 Austin Cindric 2 Team Penske Ford 273 (–196) 14 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 258 (–211) 15 Ryan Preece 60 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 251 (–218) 16 Josh Berry 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 244 (–225) 17 Kyle Busch 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 244 (–225) 18 John Hunter Nemechek 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 234 (–235) 19 Carson Hocevar 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 230 (–239) 20 Michael McDowell 71 Front Row Motorsports Ford 228 (–241) 21 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 227 (–242) 22 Zane Smith 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 227 (–242) 23 Todd Gilliland 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 227 (–242) 24 Chris Buescher 17 RFK Racing Ford 224 (–245) 25 AJ Allmendinger 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 218 (–251) 26 Ty Gibbs 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 217 (–252) 27 Daniel Suárez 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 209 (–260) 28 Justin Haley 7 Rick Ware Racing Ford 206 (–263) 29 Erik Jones 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 196 (–273) 30 Ty Dillon 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 188 (–281) 31 Noah Gragson 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 181 (–288) 32 Riley Herbst 35 Rick Ware Racing Ford 151 (–318) 33 Brad Keselowski 6 RFK Racing Ford 148 (–321) 34 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 139 (–330) 35 Shane van Gisbergen 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 138 (–331) 36 Cody Ware 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford 68 (–401) 37 Jimmie Johnson 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 34 (–435) 38 Corey LaJoie 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 24 (–445) 39 JJ Yeley 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet 9 (–460) 40 Katherine Legge 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 7 (–462) 41 Casey Mears 13 Germain Racing Chevrolet 2 (–467) 42 Burt Myers 50 Team AmeriVet Chevrolet 1 (–468) 43 Chad Finchum 66 Garage 66 Ford 1 (–468) 44 Martin Truex Jr. 56 Tricon Garage Toyota 1 (–468) 45 Corey Heim * 67 23XI Racing Toyota 0 (–469) 46 Jesse Love * 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 0 (–469) 47 Helio Castroneves 06 Meyer Shank Racing Honda 0 (–469)

