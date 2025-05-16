NASCAR star plummets in playoff standings after brutal late penalty
NASCAR star plummets in playoff standings after brutal late penalty
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series standings have taken a surprise twist this week, without a single race being run.
Kyle Larson took the season lead on Sunday at the Kansas Speedway, smashing the track record for Cup Series laps led in a single race, but a late penalty has seen a number of drivers shift in the standings.
Chris Buescher has dropped a dozen places this week (from 12th to 24th) after being punished for a front bumper cover violation, having been docked 60 points (plus five playoff points) for the infraction.
That penalty has dropped him well below the playoff cut line, with Ryan Preece's 251 points now the 16th driver in after Buescher fell from 284 to 224, now with seven drivers between him and the post-season once race wins are taken into account.
RFK Racing were also hit with a $75,000 fine, with crew chief Scott Graves suspended for the next two races on the Cup Series calendar.
With that said, let's take a look at the latest Cup Series standings in full.
READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series 2025: All-Star Weekend start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
NASCAR Cup Series standings after Buescher penalty
|Rank
|Driver
|Car No
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Points (Difference)
|1
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|469 (–)
|2
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|434 (–35)
|3
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|384 (–85)
|4
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|378 (–91)
|5
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|Ford
|362 (–107)
|6
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|357 (–112)
|7
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|346 (–123)
|8
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|325 (–144)
|9
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske
|Ford
|318 (–151)
|10
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|310 (–159)
|11
|Ross Chastain
|1
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|300 (–169)
|12
|Chase Briscoe
|19
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|278 (–191)
|13
|Austin Cindric
|2
|Team Penske
|Ford
|273 (–196)
|14
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|258 (–211)
|15
|Ryan Preece
|60
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|251 (–218)
|16
|Josh Berry
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|244 (–225)
|17
|Kyle Busch
|8
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|244 (–225)
|18
|John Hunter Nemechek
|42
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|234 (–235)
|19
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|230 (–239)
|20
|Michael McDowell
|71
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|228 (–241)
|21
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|227 (–242)
|22
|Zane Smith
|38
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|227 (–242)
|23
|Todd Gilliland
|34
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|227 (–242)
|24
|Chris Buescher
|17
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|224 (–245)
|25
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|218 (–251)
|26
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|217 (–252)
|27
|Daniel Suárez
|99
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|209 (–260)
|28
|Justin Haley
|7
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|206 (–263)
|29
|Erik Jones
|43
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|196 (–273)
|30
|Ty Dillon
|10
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|188 (–281)
|31
|Noah Gragson
|4
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|181 (–288)
|32
|Riley Herbst
|35
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|151 (–318)
|33
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|148 (–321)
|34
|Cole Custer
|41
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|139 (–330)
|35
|Shane van Gisbergen
|88
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|138 (–331)
|36
|Cody Ware
|51
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|68 (–401)
|37
|Jimmie Johnson
|84
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|34 (–435)
|38
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|24 (–445)
|39
|JJ Yeley
|44
|NY Racing Team
|Chevrolet
|9 (–460)
|40
|Katherine Legge
|78
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|7 (–462)
|41
|Casey Mears
|13
|Germain Racing
|Chevrolet
|2 (–467)
|42
|Burt Myers
|50
|Team AmeriVet
|Chevrolet
|1 (–468)
|43
|Chad Finchum
|66
|Garage 66
|Ford
|1 (–468)
|44
|Martin Truex Jr.
|56
|Tricon Garage
|Toyota
|1 (–468)
|45
|Corey Heim *
|67
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|0 (–469)
|46
|Jesse Love *
|33
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|0 (–469)
|47
|Helio Castroneves
|06
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|0 (–469)
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
NASCAR star plummets in playoff standings after brutal late penalty
- 23 minutes ago
NASCAR Today: Cup Series driver hit with major penalty as Kyle Larson replacement revealed
- 1 uur geleden
F1 Practice Today: Imola Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- Today 03:00
NASCAR champion claims Cup Series needs 'drastic' rule changes
- Today 02:00
F1 suing local business over Las Vegas GP sales
- Today 01:00
NASCAR Cup Series 2025: All-Star Weekend start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- Today 00:00
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
- GP ITALY 16 - 18 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul