Hendrick Motorsports announce Kyle Larson absence update ahead of All-Star Race

Hendrick Motorsports have announced an update on Kyle Larson's and the No. 5 car's participation at this weekend's All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro.

The 32-year-old will attempt the ‘Double’ for the second year running this month, attempting to compete in both the Indianapolis 500 in IndyCar and the Coca-Cola 600 in the NASCAR Cup Series on the same day next weekend.

Larson attempted the ‘Double’ - or the ‘Double Duty’ - last year, but was unable to achieve the motorsport accolade due to the Cup Series race ending early because of the rain.

Only Tony Stewart has completed all 1,100 miles of the ‘Double’, and Larson will be hoping to add his name to the list with Hendrick Motorsports and Arrow McLaren.

In just over a week, Larson will get to try again, but practice and qualifying for the race take place this weekend, meaning the Hendrick Motorsports star is missing some of the NASCAR action taking place in North Carolina.

No. 5 car set to miss qualifying heats at NASCAR All-Star weekend

Larson is automatically eligible for the All-Star race due to his status as a currently competing champion and a winner in the Cup Series for the past two years. However, he will miss Friday’s All-Star Race practice and qualifying sessions due to his commitment to the Indy 500.

That fact has been known for some time, with Justin Allgaier set to replace Larson for those sessions in the No. 5 Chevrolet.

However, in a press release ahead of the weekend, Hendrick Motorsports have revealed that Allgaier will not drive the No. 5 car in the qualifying heat races on Saturday night, which set the grid for Sunday's main event.

Instead, the No. 5 car will sit out, which means that Larson is set to start Sunday's race at the back of the field.

"Due to Indianapolis 500 commitments in pursuit of the #H1100, Larson will miss Friday’s NASCAR All-Star Race practice and qualifying sessions at North Wilkesboro," Hendrick Motorsports explained.

"Justin Allgaier will drive the No. 5 HendrickCars.com Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in his place, and the team will skip Saturday’s heat races. Larson will return for Sunday’s All-Star Race."

In the statement, it was also revealed that Allgaier will serve as the reserve driver for the No. 5 car at next weekend’s Coca-Cola 600.

