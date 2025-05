Indy 500 Qualifying Today: Start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

As anticipation builds ahead of the 109th Indianapolis 500, IndyCar stars and their cars hit the track on Saturday and Sunday for qualifying ahead of next weekend's main event.

Qualifying for the 2025 Indy 500 is set to take place over several stages, with Full-Field Qualifying taking place on Saturday, May 17, followed by Top 12 Qualifying, Last Chance Qualifying, and the Firestone Fast Six on Sunday, May 18.

Last year, at the 2024 Indy 500, it was Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin who ended up on top after two days of qualifying action, edging his team-mates Will Power and Josef Newgarden to do so.

In the end, however, Newgarden had the last laugh, winning the 108th Indy 500 on race day, his second consecutive victory in the prestigious racing event.

It will certainly be interesting to see who comes out on top this time around, and with that said, let's get into all of the details you need to know about when the action is taking place and how you can watch it live!

2025 Indy 500 qualifying start times

With this weekend's Indy 500 qualifying action consisting of several different stages, we've got all of the timings covered below.

Full-field Qualifying - Saturday, May 17

City (Time Zone) Session Time (Start – End) New York, NY (ET) 11:00 AM – 5:50 PM Charlotte, NC (ET) 11:00 AM – 5:50 PM Columbia, SC (ET) 11:00 AM – 5:50 PM Charleston, WV (ET) 11:00 AM – 5:50 PM Augusta, ME (ET) 11:00 AM – 5:50 PM Chicago, IL (CT) 10:00 AM – 4:50 PM Pierre, SD (CT) 10:00 AM – 4:50 PM Nashville, TN (CT) 10:00 AM – 4:50 PM Des Moines, IA (CT) 10:00 AM – 4:50 PM Montgomery, AL (CT) 10:00 AM – 4:50 PM Mexico City, MX (CT) 10:00 AM – 4:50 PM Denver, CO (MT) 9:00 AM – 3:50 PM Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 9:00 AM – 3:50 PM Albuquerque, NM (MT) 9:00 AM – 3:50 PM El Paso, TX (MT) 9:00 AM – 3:50 PM Los Angeles, CA (PT) 8:00 AM – 2:50 PM Las Vegas, NV (PT) 8:00 AM – 2:50 PM Seattle, WA (PT) 8:00 AM – 2:50 PM Portland, OR (PT) 8:00 AM – 2:50 PM San Francisco, CA (PT) 8:00 AM – 2:50 PM Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT) 12:00 PM – 6:50 PM London, GB (BST) 4:00 PM – 10:50 PM Madrid, ES (CEST) 5:00 PM – 11:50 PM Sydney, AU (AEST) 1:00 AM (Sunday) – 7:50 AM (Sunday) Adelaide, AU (ACST) 12:30 AM (Sunday) – 7:20 AM (Sunday) Perth, AU (AWST) 11:00 PM – 5:50 AM (Sunday)

Top 12 Qualifying - Sunday, May 18

City (Time Zone) Session Time (Start – End) New York, NY (ET) 4:05 PM – 5:05 PM Charlotte, NC (ET) 4:05 PM – 5:05 PM Columbia, SC (ET) 4:05 PM – 5:05 PM Charleston, WV (ET) 4:05 PM – 5:05 PM Augusta, ME (ET) 4:05 PM – 5:05 PM Chicago, IL (CT) 3:05 PM – 4:05 PM Pierre, SD (CT) 3:05 PM – 4:05 PM Nashville, TN (CT) 3:05 PM – 4:05 PM Des Moines, IA (CT) 3:05 PM – 4:05 PM Montgomery, AL (CT) 3:05 PM – 4:05 PM Mexico City, MX (CT) 3:05 PM – 4:05 PM Denver, CO (MT) 2:05 PM – 3:05 PM Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 2:05 PM – 3:05 PM Albuquerque, NM (MT) 2:05 PM – 3:05 PM El Paso, TX (MT) 2:05 PM – 3:05 PM Los Angeles, CA (PT) 1:05 PM – 2:05 PM Las Vegas, NV (PT) 1:05 PM – 2:05 PM Seattle, WA (PT) 1:05 PM – 2:05 PM Portland, OR (PT) 1:05 PM – 2:05 PM San Francisco, CA (PT) 1:05 PM – 2:05 PM Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT) 5:05 PM – 6:05 PM London, GB (BST) 9:05 PM – 10:05 PM Madrid, ES (CEST) 10:05 PM – 11:05 PM Sydney, AU (AEST) 6:05 AM (Monday) – 7:05 AM (Monday) Adelaide, AU (ACST) 5:35 AM (Monday) – 6:35 AM (Monday) Perth, AU (AWST) 4:05 AM (Monday) – 5:05 AM (Monday)

Last Chance Qualifying - Sunday, May 18

City (Time Zone) Session Time (Start – End) New York, NY (ET) 5:15 PM – 6:15 PM Charlotte, NC (ET) 5:15 PM – 6:15 PM Columbia, SC (ET) 5:15 PM – 6:15 PM Charleston, WV (ET) 5:15 PM – 6:15 PM Augusta, ME (ET) 5:15 PM – 6:15 PM Chicago, IL (CT) 4:15 PM – 5:15 PM Pierre, SD (CT) 4:15 PM – 5:15 PM Nashville, TN (CT) 4:15 PM – 5:15 PM Des Moines, IA (CT) 4:15 PM – 5:15 PM Montgomery, AL (CT) 4:15 PM – 5:15 PM Mexico City, MX (CT) 4:15 PM – 5:15 PM Denver, CO (MT) 3:15 PM – 4:15 PM Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 3:15 PM – 4:15 PM Albuquerque, NM (MT) 3:15 PM – 4:15 PM El Paso, TX (MT) 3:15 PM – 4:15 PM Los Angeles, CA (PT) 2:15 PM – 3:15 PM Las Vegas, NV (PT) 2:15 PM – 3:15 PM Seattle, WA (PT) 2:15 PM – 3:15 PM Portland, OR (PT) 2:15 PM – 3:15 PM San Francisco, CA (PT) 2:15 PM – 3:15 PM Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT) 6:15 PM – 7:15 PM London, GB (BST) 10:15 PM – 11:15 PM Madrid, ES (CEST) 11:15 PM – 12:15 AM (Monday) Sydney, AU (AEST) 7:15 AM (Monday) – 8:15 AM (Monday) Adelaide, AU (ACST) 6:45 AM (Monday) – 7:45 AM (Monday) Perth, AU (AWST) 5:15 AM (Monday) – 6:15 AM (Monday)

Firestone Fast Six - Sunday, May 18

City (Time Zone) Session Time (Start – End) New York, NY (ET) 6:25 PM – 6:55 PM Charlotte, NC (ET) 6:25 PM – 6:55 PM Columbia, SC (ET) 6:25 PM – 6:55 PM Charleston, WV (ET) 6:25 PM – 6:55 PM Augusta, ME (ET) 6:25 PM – 6:55 PM Chicago, IL (CT) 5:25 PM – 5:55 PM Pierre, SD (CT) 5:25 PM – 5:55 PM Nashville, TN (CT) 5:25 PM – 5:55 PM Des Moines, IA (CT) 5:25 PM – 5:55 PM Montgomery, AL (CT) 5:25 PM – 5:55 PM Mexico City, MX (CT) 5:25 PM – 5:55 PM Denver, CO (MT) 4:25 PM – 4:55 PM Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 4:25 PM – 4:55 PM Albuquerque, NM (MT) 4:25 PM – 4:55 PM El Paso, TX (MT) 4:25 PM – 4:55 PM Los Angeles, CA (PT) 3:25 PM – 3:55 PM Las Vegas, NV (PT) 3:25 PM – 3:55 PM Seattle, WA (PT) 3:25 PM – 3:55 PM Portland, OR (PT) 3:25 PM – 3:55 PM San Francisco, CA (PT) 3:25 PM – 3:55 PM Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT) 7:25 PM – 7:55 PM London, GB (BST) 11:25 PM – 11:55 PM Madrid, ES (CEST) 12:25 AM (Monday) – 12:55 AM (Monday) Sydney, AU (AEST) 9:25 AM (Monday) – 9:55 AM (Monday) Adelaide, AU (ACST) 8:55 AM (Monday) – 9:25 AM (Monday) Perth, AU (AWST) 6:25 AM (Monday) – 6:55 AM (Monday)

How to watch Indy 500 qualifying live on TV

In the United States, Indy 500 qualifying action is set to be shown live on FOX Sports, but will be on different channels at different times.

On Saturday, for example, the action kicks off on FS1 at 11 am ET, but switches to FS2 at 1:30 pm ET. Then, at 4 pm ET, the action will be shown live on FOX.

On Sunday, all of the action will once again be shown on FOX from 4 pm ET.

Outside the United States, the answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch this weekend's action in some major countries around the world.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Canada TSN, TSN+ Australia Stan Sport, Sky Sport United Kingdom Sky Sports F1 Spain Movistar+ France Canal+ Germany Sky Sports Belgium VOO Sport World Brazil ESPN, TV Cultura Middle East IndyCar LIVE Netherlands Ziggo Sport Italy Sky Portugal Sport TV Singapore IndyCar LIVE Japan NHK Hong Kong IndyCar LIVE Hungary Arena 4 Turkey S Sport

