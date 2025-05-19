NASCAR Results Today: Joey Logano DENIED victory as All-Star Race sees thrilling late battle
NASCAR Results Today: Joey Logano DENIED victory as All-Star Race sees thrilling late battle
Joe Gibbs Racing star Christopher Bell has won the 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race after a thrilling late battle with Team Penske's Joey Logano.
As expected, the promoters' caution came into play at North Wilkesboro Speedway, with it being thrown with 35 laps to go, Logano in the lead and Bell in second behind at that stage.
Crucially, however, Logano opted not to come down pit road for fresh tires during the caution, whereas Bell did, a decision that would ultimately help the JGR driver win the race and pocket the $1 million prize in the process.
As the lights went green with 29 laps to go, Bell was down in sixth, eventually working his way through until he met Ross Chastain and Logano. After several laps of hard racing, Bell eventually passed Logano in the No. 22 with 10 laps to go, and never looked like conceding the lead again from there on out.
Logano ultimately ended up finishing in second, with his frustration regarding the promoter's caution clear post-race, suggesting it was a 'gimmick'. Elsewhere, Chastain finished third, with Alex Bowman and Chase Elliott rounding out the top five.
Let's take a look at the full finishing order below.
NASCAR Cup Series results: Who won the All-Star Race today?
|Position
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|1
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|2
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske Ford
|3
|Ross Chastain
|1
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|4
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|5
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|6
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|7
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|23XI Racing Toyota
|8
|Kyle Busch
|8
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|9
|Chase Briscoe
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|10
|Chris Buescher
|17
|RFK Racing Ford
|11
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|12
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|13
|Noah Gragson
|4
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|14
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|15
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet
|16
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske Ford
|17
|Josh Berry
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing Ford
|18
|Austin Cindric
|2
|Team Penske Ford
|19
|John Hunter Nemechek
|42
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|20
|Harrison Burton
|51
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|21
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|22
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|RFK Racing Ford
|23
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
