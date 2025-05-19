close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
NASCAR Results Today: Joey Logano DENIED victory as All-Star Race sees thrilling late battle

NASCAR Results Today: Joey Logano DENIED victory as All-Star Race sees thrilling late battle

NASCAR Results Today: Joey Logano DENIED victory as All-Star Race sees thrilling late battle

NASCAR Results Today: Joey Logano DENIED victory as All-Star Race sees thrilling late battle

Joe Gibbs Racing star Christopher Bell has won the 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race after a thrilling late battle with Team Penske's Joey Logano.

As expected, the promoters' caution came into play at North Wilkesboro Speedway, with it being thrown with 35 laps to go, Logano in the lead and Bell in second behind at that stage.

Crucially, however, Logano opted not to come down pit road for fresh tires during the caution, whereas Bell did, a decision that would ultimately help the JGR driver win the race and pocket the $1 million prize in the process.

As the lights went green with 29 laps to go, Bell was down in sixth, eventually working his way through until he met Ross Chastain and Logano. After several laps of hard racing, Bell eventually passed Logano in the No. 22 with 10 laps to go, and never looked like conceding the lead again from there on out.

Logano ultimately ended up finishing in second, with his frustration regarding the promoter's caution clear post-race, suggesting it was a 'gimmick'. Elsewhere, Chastain finished third, with Alex Bowman and Chase Elliott rounding out the top five.

Let's take a look at the full finishing order below.

READ MORE: NASCAR champ Ryan Blaney jokes he will 'wreck the s**t' out of Cup Series rival

Christopher Bell is the 2025 All-Star Race winner

NASCAR Cup Series results: Who won the All-Star Race today?

Position Driver Car No. Team
1Christopher Bell20Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2Joey Logano22Team Penske Ford
3Ross Chastain1Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
4Alex Bowman48Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5Chase Elliott9Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6William Byron24Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
7Tyler Reddick4523XI Racing Toyota
8Kyle Busch8Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
9Chase Briscoe19Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
10Chris Buescher17RFK Racing Ford
11Carson Hocevar77Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
12Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
13Noah Gragson4Front Row Motorsports Ford
14Austin Dillon3Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
15Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet
16Ryan Blaney12Team Penske Ford
17Josh Berry21Wood Brothers Racing Ford
18Austin Cindric2Team Penske Ford
19John Hunter Nemechek42Legacy Motor Club Toyota
20Harrison Burton51Rick Ware Racing Ford
21Kyle Larson5Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
22Brad Keselowski6RFK Racing Ford
23Daniel Suarez99Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

READ MORE: NASCAR legend Kyle Busch makes family announcement as new deal revealed

Related

Joey Logano Team Penske Joe Gibbs Racing Christopher Bell Chase Elliott Ross Chastain
Denny Hamlin offers NASCAR disqualification and penalty verdict after latest Cup Series punishment
NASCAR Cup Series

Denny Hamlin offers NASCAR disqualification and penalty verdict after latest Cup Series punishment

  • 2 uur geleden
NASCAR champion Chase Elliott set for racing series switch as official statement released
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR champion Chase Elliott set for racing series switch as official statement released

  • 3 uur geleden

Latest News

NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Results Today: Joey Logano DENIED victory as All-Star Race sees thrilling late battle

  • 1 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series

Denny Hamlin offers NASCAR disqualification and penalty verdict after latest Cup Series punishment

  • 2 uur geleden
Indianapolis 500

Indy 500 Qualifying Results: Rookie star stuns IndyCar rivals to take SHOCK pole

  • 3 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR champion Chase Elliott set for racing series switch as official statement released

  • 3 uur geleden
NASCAR Legends

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr admits Cup Series regret in huge financial reveal

  • Today 01:00
NASCAR Cup Series

Kyle Busch clowns NASCAR rival and becomes instant internet meme

  • Today 00:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x