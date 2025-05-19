NASCAR Results Today: Joey Logano DENIED victory as All-Star Race sees thrilling late battle

Joe Gibbs Racing star Christopher Bell has won the 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race after a thrilling late battle with Team Penske's Joey Logano.

As expected, the promoters' caution came into play at North Wilkesboro Speedway, with it being thrown with 35 laps to go, Logano in the lead and Bell in second behind at that stage.

Crucially, however, Logano opted not to come down pit road for fresh tires during the caution, whereas Bell did, a decision that would ultimately help the JGR driver win the race and pocket the $1 million prize in the process.

As the lights went green with 29 laps to go, Bell was down in sixth, eventually working his way through until he met Ross Chastain and Logano. After several laps of hard racing, Bell eventually passed Logano in the No. 22 with 10 laps to go, and never looked like conceding the lead again from there on out.

Logano ultimately ended up finishing in second, with his frustration regarding the promoter's caution clear post-race, suggesting it was a 'gimmick'. Elsewhere, Chastain finished third, with Alex Bowman and Chase Elliott rounding out the top five.

Let's take a look at the full finishing order below.

Christopher Bell is the 2025 All-Star Race winner

NASCAR Cup Series results: Who won the All-Star Race today?

Position Driver Car No. Team 1 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske Ford 3 Ross Chastain 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 4 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 5 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 7 Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing Toyota 8 Kyle Busch 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 9 Chase Briscoe 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 10 Chris Buescher 17 RFK Racing Ford 11 Carson Hocevar 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 12 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 13 Noah Gragson 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 14 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 15 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet 16 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske Ford 17 Josh Berry 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 18 Austin Cindric 2 Team Penske Ford 19 John Hunter Nemechek 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 20 Harrison Burton 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford 21 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 22 Brad Keselowski 6 RFK Racing Ford 23 Daniel Suarez 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

