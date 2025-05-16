Mercedes F1 star George Russell offers 'ridiculous' verdict after FIA changes

Mercedes star George Russell has claimed that the FIA has only made a recent penalty change because the rules were 'ridiculous' in the first place.

The FIA introduced stricter measures for swearing in 2024, with Max Verstappen the most high-profile offender having been handed a community service-style punishment on his way to a fourth world championship after swearing in a press conference at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Ahead of this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola, the FIA has confirmed that the penalties for such infringements have now been reduced, with new guidelines released on Wednesday.

A first offence has been reduced to €5,000 (£4,200), for example, and the potential for a ban lifted.

Russell, however, has suggested that such harsh penalties should never have been introduced in the first place.

"We're talking about a situation where things have been reversed because they were a bit ridiculous from the start," he told the media, including GPFans .

"Of course we're happy that it's changing, but it shouldn't have been like this in the first place, if you know what I mean.

"So it feels a bit strange to be grateful for those changes when we shouldn't have been in this situation in the first place."

F1 HEADLINES: McLaren boss spent $250k on lewd letter and Red Bull star warned of sacking

What was the original punishment for F1 drivers swearing?

Under the old punishment guidelines, a driver could be fined €40,000 (£33,700) for a first offence, and even receive a race ban if they repeatedly offend.

These original guidelines earned widespread condemnation from drivers, with all the drivers on the F1 grid penning an open letter to the FIA where they demanded to be 'treated like adults'.

Russell, who is also the head of the GPDA, had also been critical of the enhanced punishments, and his increased pressure has contributed to these revisions from the FIA.

The FIA has also raised the fines for any drivers who are found guilty of 'public incitement to violence or hatred', sitting at €20,000 (£16,800).

F1 RESULTS: Max Verstappen thrashed as stars forced to retire at Miami Grand Prix

Related