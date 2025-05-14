close global

F1 Today: Lewis Hamilton unfollows Ferrari as F1 absence confirmed for Imola Grand Prix

F1 Today: Lewis Hamilton unfollows Ferrari as F1 absence confirmed for Imola Grand Prix

F1 Today: Lewis Hamilton unfollows Ferrari as F1 absence confirmed for Imola Grand Prix

F1 Today: Lewis Hamilton unfollows Ferrari as F1 absence confirmed for Imola Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton has gone on a social media cleanse with the F1 champion unfollowing everyone on his Instagram account - including Ferrari.

Mercedes F1 confirm Toto Wolff absence at Imola Grand Prix

Mercedes have confirmed that a key member of the team will not attend the Imola Grand Prix this weekend.

FIA stewards slammed for Max Verstappen penalty bias

F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve has defended Max Verstappen, after he slammed the FIA's stewards for how they deliver penalties during race weekends.

Zak Brown hits out at rival F1 team for 'bullying' driver

McLaren chief Zak Brown has reflected on Oscar Piastri's arrival at the team, and claimed that a rival F1 team tried to 'bully' him into signing with them.

Sergio Perez's F1 comeback receives extra BOOST

Sergio Perez's chances of returning to F1 have been elevated after a team chief confirmed he was in contention for a race seat in 2026.

F1 Standings

