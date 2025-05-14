F1 Today: Lewis Hamilton unfollows Ferrari as F1 absence confirmed for Imola Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton has gone on a social media cleanse with the F1 champion unfollowing everyone on his Instagram account - including Ferrari.
Mercedes F1 confirm Toto Wolff absence at Imola Grand Prix
Mercedes have confirmed that a key member of the team will not attend the Imola Grand Prix this weekend.
FIA stewards slammed for Max Verstappen penalty bias
F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve has defended Max Verstappen, after he slammed the FIA's stewards for how they deliver penalties during race weekends.
Zak Brown hits out at rival F1 team for 'bullying' driver
McLaren chief Zak Brown has reflected on Oscar Piastri's arrival at the team, and claimed that a rival F1 team tried to 'bully' him into signing with them.
Sergio Perez's F1 comeback receives extra BOOST
Sergio Perez's chances of returning to F1 have been elevated after a team chief confirmed he was in contention for a race seat in 2026.
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
- GP ITALY 16 - 18 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul