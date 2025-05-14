Lewis Hamilton unfollows Ferrari on social media

Lewis Hamilton has gone on a social media cleanse with the F1 champion unfollowing everyone on his Instagram account - including Ferrari.

The 40-year-old's Ferrari career has not got off to the strongest of starts, with a sprint race victory in China the highlight of his season thus far as he currently languishes down in seventh in the drivers' championship.

Now, Hamilton - who has almost 40 million followers on the platform - has decided to unfollow everybody he had initially followed, including his F1 team, his dog Roscoe, and his Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Hamilton has adopted a rather downbeat attitude in recent races, and has faced criticism from the likes of Ralf Schumacher and Jacques Villeneuve.

Ahead of the Imola Grand Prix weekend, which could be massive for Hamilton's season, the 40-year-old has decided to block out any distractions by having a complete refresh of his Instagram account earlier on Tuesday morning.

Lewis Hamilton's Instagram account now shows zero accounts being followed

Can Hamilton bounce back in Imola?

The upcoming Emilia Romagna Grand Prix takes place in Ferrari's home country of Italy, with the Tifosi set to cheer on the most successful F1 driver in history driving for their team for the first time in an Italian race.

1997 world champion Villeneuve recently said that Hamilton will not be given time to improve by Ferrari, and that the fans will start to become impatient at his lack of performance compared to Leclerc.

Hamilton has been outqualified by Leclerc on five out of six occasions so far in 2025, and sits 12 points behind the Monegasque driver in the standings.

Former F1 racer Schumacher also recently claimed that Hamilton will end up quitting Ferrari before the end of his contract, which is due to run until the end of the 2026 season.

However, Hamilton has vowed to improve both his performances and try to make Ferrari a race-winning machine once again.

The Brit has previously cleansed the accounts he follows on Instagram, having decided to unfollow everybody in the aftermath of his 2021 title defeat to Max Verstappen at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

