Sergio Perez's F1 comeback receives extra BOOST

Sergio Perez's chances of returning to F1 have been elevated after a team chief confirmed he was in contention for a race seat in 2026.

Following a disappointing run of form in 2024, Perez was axed from Red Bull at the end of the season after the team finished third in the constructors' championship.

However, the 35-year-old has received some encouraging news after it was revealed that Perez is part of a three-man shortlist under consideration to earn a spot at Cadillac, who will become the 11th team on the grid next year.

Speaking on the Fox Sports Pit Talk podcast, team chief Mario Andretti said: “All I can tell you is that he’s certainly one of the drivers that’s being considered.

"He has to be. I cannot divulge as to where we are with any commitment whatsoever.

“I think we want to keep that luxury to ourselves until we feel that we have scanned the entire spectrum of availability, I think that’s a prudent thing to do."

Will Perez return to F1?

The 85-year-old admitted that there are not many high-profile names to choose from, but is confident that the team will make the right choice.

"The choice is somewhat limited. Let’s face it, a lot of the great talents are already under contract," Andretti added.

“Fortunately, still there are a few out there… three or four; I’ll say maybe three that certainly deserve consideration, and all of this is being looked upon very seriously.

"There are some conversations going on somewhere and in some other place, that’s as much as I can tell you to be fair to everyone.”

Mercedes reserve driver Valtteri Bottas and Mick Schumacher have also been mentioned as potential candidates, but it remains to be seen whether the squad opt to go with two experienced drivers behind the wheel, or put their trust in at least one rookie.

Team principal Graeme Lowden has previously said he would ideally like to have one American driver on the grid, with IndyCar racer Colton Herta in contention should he secure the Super Licence to race in F1.

