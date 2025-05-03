F1 Miami Grand Prix - Sprint race delayed as weather causes red flag chaos in Florida

The Miami Grand Prix sprint race has been red-flagged before it even got underway as rain chaos hits in Florida.

On the way to the grid, half an hour before the race was set to start, Ferrari star Charles Leclerc crashed his car as the track felt the effects of the heavy showers, and, as the race procedure eventually got underway, the red flag was flown.

McLaren star Oscar Piastri then labelled the wet track as 'genuinely the worst conditions' he had ever raced in, with the decision made shortly after to red flag the sprint, delaying proceedings.

Even four-time world champion Max Verstappen struggled, locking up and going off the track as he struggled in the wet.

The track at the Miami International Autodrome was meticulously swept before F1's governing body announced the sprint would restart at 12:28 local time (EDT).

