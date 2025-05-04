F1 Race Today: Miami Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Formula 1 cars hit the Miami International Autodrome today (Sunday, May 4) for the final time this weekend for what is set to be an exciting Miami Grand Prix.

It has been an action-packed weekend in South Florida, with sprint proceedings also in place alongside the main event.

Saturday's sprint was won by McLaren star Lando Norris, who had luck on his side with the timing of a late safety car that allowed him to snatch the win from his team-mate Oscar Piastri.

Heading into Sunday's race, all eyes are on Max Verstappen, however, with the four-time world champion having produced a great lap in qualifying to take pole for today's race, ahead of Norris and Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli.

We can't wait for the action to start, and below, we've got all of the timing and TV details you need to know!

F1 2025 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix start times

The Miami Grand Prix kicks off today, Sunday, May 4, 2025, at 4 pm local time (ET).

Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:

Location Start Time Local Time (ET) 4:00 PM New York, United States (ET) 4:00 PM Chicago, United States (CT) 3:00 PM Denver, United States (MT) 2:00 PM Los Angeles, United States (PT) 1:00 PM London, United Kingdom (BST) 9:00 PM Sydney, Australia (AEST) 6:00 AM (Monday) Adelaide, Australia (ACST) 5:30 AM (Monday) Perth, Australia (AWST) 4:00 AM (Monday) Mexico City, Mexico (CT) 3:00 PM Berlin, Germany (CEST) 10:00 PM Tokyo, Japan (JST) 5:00 AM (Monday) Cape Town, South Africa (SAST) 10:00 PM Cairo, Egypt (EET) 10:00 PM Beijing, China (CST) 4:00 AM (Monday) New Delhi, India (IST) 1:30 AM (Monday) São Paulo, Brazil (BRT) 5:00 PM Singapore, Singapore (SGT) 4:00 AM (Monday)

How to watch F1 live on TV today

The 2025 Miami Grand Prix can be watched live on ESPN3 in the United States.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Country Broadcaster(s) United States ESPN3, ESPN Deportes Mexico Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo United Kingdom Sky Sports Italy Sky Italia Belgium RTBF, Play Sports Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra Spain DAZN F1 Canada RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Singapore beIN SPORTS China Shanghai TV Guandong Television Channel Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport India FanCode Latin America ESPN

F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

