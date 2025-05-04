F1 Race Today: Miami Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
F1 Race Today: Miami Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
Formula 1 cars hit the Miami International Autodrome today (Sunday, May 4) for the final time this weekend for what is set to be an exciting Miami Grand Prix.
It has been an action-packed weekend in South Florida, with sprint proceedings also in place alongside the main event.
Saturday's sprint was won by McLaren star Lando Norris, who had luck on his side with the timing of a late safety car that allowed him to snatch the win from his team-mate Oscar Piastri.
Heading into Sunday's race, all eyes are on Max Verstappen, however, with the four-time world champion having produced a great lap in qualifying to take pole for today's race, ahead of Norris and Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli.
We can't wait for the action to start, and below, we've got all of the timing and TV details you need to know!
F1 2025 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix start times
The Miami Grand Prix kicks off today, Sunday, May 4, 2025, at 4 pm local time (ET).
Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:
|Location
|Start Time
|Local Time (ET)
|4:00 PM
|New York, United States (ET)
|4:00 PM
|Chicago, United States (CT)
|3:00 PM
|Denver, United States (MT)
|2:00 PM
|Los Angeles, United States (PT)
|1:00 PM
|London, United Kingdom (BST)
|9:00 PM
|Sydney, Australia (AEST)
|6:00 AM (Monday)
|Adelaide, Australia (ACST)
|5:30 AM (Monday)
|Perth, Australia (AWST)
|4:00 AM (Monday)
|Mexico City, Mexico (CT)
|3:00 PM
|Berlin, Germany (CEST)
|10:00 PM
|Tokyo, Japan (JST)
|5:00 AM (Monday)
|Cape Town, South Africa (SAST)
|10:00 PM
|Cairo, Egypt (EET)
|10:00 PM
|Beijing, China (CST)
|4:00 AM (Monday)
|New Delhi, India (IST)
|1:30 AM (Monday)
|São Paulo, Brazil (BRT)
|5:00 PM
|Singapore, Singapore (SGT)
|4:00 AM (Monday)
How to watch F1 live on TV today
The 2025 Miami Grand Prix can be watched live on ESPN3 in the United States.
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
|Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United States
|ESPN3, ESPN Deportes
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Belgium
|RTBF, Play Sports
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|Spain
|DAZN F1
|Canada
|RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|China
|Shanghai TV Guandong Television Channel Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|India
|FanCode
|Latin America
|ESPN
F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
READ MORE: F1 insider says Lewis Hamilton 'truly lost' after woeful Saudi Arabian Grand Prix performance
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Texas starting lineup with any penalties applied
- 32 minutes ago
F1 Race Today: Miami Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- 1 uur geleden
F1 2025: Miami Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
- 2 uur geleden
FIA announce penalties for THREE drivers at Miami Grand Prix
- 2 uur geleden
F1 2025 Results: Miami Grand Prix sprint race final classification with multiple penalties applied
- Today 03:00
NASCAR legend Tony Stewart issues brutally honest Daytona 500 verdict
- Today 02:00
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
- GP USA 2 - 4 May
- GP ITALY 16 - 18 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun