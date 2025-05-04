close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
F1 Race Today: Miami Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

F1 Race Today: Miami Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

F1 Race Today: Miami Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

F1 Race Today: Miami Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Formula 1 cars hit the Miami International Autodrome today (Sunday, May 4) for the final time this weekend for what is set to be an exciting Miami Grand Prix.

It has been an action-packed weekend in South Florida, with sprint proceedings also in place alongside the main event.

Saturday's sprint was won by McLaren star Lando Norris, who had luck on his side with the timing of a late safety car that allowed him to snatch the win from his team-mate Oscar Piastri.

Heading into Sunday's race, all eyes are on Max Verstappen, however, with the four-time world champion having produced a great lap in qualifying to take pole for today's race, ahead of Norris and Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli.

We can't wait for the action to start, and below, we've got all of the timing and TV details you need to know!

F1 2025 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix start times

The Miami Grand Prix kicks off today, Sunday, May 4, 2025, at 4 pm local time (ET).

Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:

Location Start Time
Local Time (ET) 4:00 PM
New York, United States (ET) 4:00 PM
Chicago, United States (CT) 3:00 PM
Denver, United States (MT) 2:00 PM
Los Angeles, United States (PT) 1:00 PM
London, United Kingdom (BST) 9:00 PM
Sydney, Australia (AEST) 6:00 AM (Monday)
Adelaide, Australia (ACST) 5:30 AM (Monday)
Perth, Australia (AWST) 4:00 AM (Monday)
Mexico City, Mexico (CT) 3:00 PM
Berlin, Germany (CEST) 10:00 PM
Tokyo, Japan (JST) 5:00 AM (Monday)
Cape Town, South Africa (SAST) 10:00 PM
Cairo, Egypt (EET) 10:00 PM
Beijing, China (CST) 4:00 AM (Monday)
New Delhi, India (IST) 1:30 AM (Monday)
São Paulo, Brazil (BRT) 5:00 PM
Singapore, Singapore (SGT) 4:00 AM (Monday)

How to watch F1 live on TV today

The 2025 Miami Grand Prix can be watched live on ESPN3 in the United States.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Country Broadcaster(s)
United States ESPN3, ESPN Deportes
Mexico Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
United Kingdom Sky Sports
Italy Sky Italia
Belgium RTBF, Play Sports
Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain DAZN F1
Canada RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL
France Canal+
Singapore beIN SPORTS
China Shanghai TV Guandong Television Channel Tencent
Japan Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS
Africa SuperSport
India FanCode
Latin America ESPN

F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

READ MORE: F1 insider says Lewis Hamilton 'truly lost' after woeful Saudi Arabian Grand Prix performance

Related

Max Verstappen Mercedes Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Miami Grand Prix Miami International Autodrome
F1 Qualifying Results: Verstappen secures stunning Miami pole as Hamilton suffers early exit
Miami Grand Prix

F1 Qualifying Results: Verstappen secures stunning Miami pole as Hamilton suffers early exit

  • Yesterday 23:39
F1 Sprint Race Results: Lewis Hamilton back on the podium after CHAOTIC race at Miami Grand Prix
Miami Grand Prix Sprint

F1 Sprint Race Results: Lewis Hamilton back on the podium after CHAOTIC race at Miami Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 19:10

Latest News

NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Texas starting lineup with any penalties applied

  • 32 minutes ago
Miami Grand Prix

F1 Race Today: Miami Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • 1 uur geleden
Miami Grand Prix

F1 2025: Miami Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

  • 2 uur geleden
Miami Grand Prix

FIA announce penalties for THREE drivers at Miami Grand Prix

  • 2 uur geleden
Miami Grand Prix

F1 2025 Results: Miami Grand Prix sprint race final classification with multiple penalties applied

  • Today 03:00
NASCAR Legends

NASCAR legend Tony Stewart issues brutally honest Daytona 500 verdict

  • Today 02:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x