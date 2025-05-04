F1 chief launches Lewis Hamilton defence, claims he still has his 'magic'
F1 chief launches Lewis Hamilton defence, claims he still has his 'magic'
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has defended Lewis Hamilton after a difficult start to the champion's Ferrari career.
Hamilton enjoyed the most dominant period of his career at Mercedes and alongside Wolff, where he won six drivers' titles and aided the team to eight consecutive constructors' championships.
However, Hamilton announced last year that he would be jumping ship and instead joining Ferrari, in a mouth-watering pairing of the most successful driver and the most iconic team in F1 history.
Hamilton's move was supposed to propel Ferrari on to win their first title of any kind since 2008, while Hamilton was hoping to challenge for an unprecedented eighth world title, but both of those look a longshot already in 2025.
Hamilton sits down in seventh in the drivers' championship, while Ferrari are a long way off the early season form of McLaren and Mercedes.
Now, Wolff has offered some words of support for Hamilton. Speaking to media at the Miami GP, he said: "I think we've seen that magic in the [Shanghai] sprint race. He was completely dominating that race, and it's not like you have the magic in one race and then suddenly you lose your magic in the following one. I very much believe that it is still there.
"If he aligns all of his performance contributors, if he feels being in the right space, the car to his light liking, he will be stellar. I have no doubt about that."
Hamilton's nightmare Ferrari start
As well as only picking up 31 points from his first five grands prix weekends in Ferrari red, Hamilton has also been outperformed by team-mate Charles Leclerc, with the Monegasque driver fifth in the standings.
Leclerc has outqualified Hamilton on four occasions out of five so far in 2025, as the team have struggled to put themselves near the front.
Instead, it is Wolff's Mercedes team that have established themselves as McLaren's main challengers. Wolff has suggested that it will be hard for Hamilton to adapt, but that he will get there, revealing that he has spoken to the legend about his struggles.
"I'm also not surprised that it has those road bumps," Wolff continued. "He's been with us 12 years. The way of operating, he's being put in a Ferrari where his team-mate has been for a long, long time, and his team-mate clearly is one of the very good ones.
"If I look from the outside - and speaking to him - I think it's a trajectory that any new driver needs to go through in a top team."
READ MORE: F1 Qualifying Results: Verstappen secures stunning Miami pole as Hamilton suffers early exit
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
NASCAR Results Today: Denny Hamlin’s car catches fire at Texas as Team Penske star takes early win
- 35 minutes ago
F1 chief launches Lewis Hamilton defence, claims he still has his 'magic'
- 2 uur geleden
NASCAR champion Kyle Busch celebrates 'Big W' in heartfelt family post
- Today 15:15
Injured NASCAR driver issues Kyle Larson message as Cup Series star turns super sub at Texas
- Today 14:30
NASCAR Race Today: Cup Series at Texas start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- Today 13:35
NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Texas starting lineup with any penalties applied
- Today 13:00
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
- GP USA 2 - 4 May
- GP ITALY 16 - 18 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun