FIA confirm RB star under investigation after Saudi Arabian Grand Prix incident
The stewards are already busy at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix with the FIA announcing that Red Bull-backed driver Liam Lawson is under investigation following an incident in FP1.
Max Verstappen's former team-mate and now Racing Bulls driver Lawson finished the first practice session in Jeddah in P11, only just behind two Red Bull's who finished P9 and P10.
However, the FIA has announced that Lawson is under scrutiny for allegedly failing to follow the race director's instructions and entering the painted area between the pit entry and the track.
The stewards stated that the action was potentially a breach of Article 12.2.1 i) of the International Sporting Code, indicating a failure to follow the instructions of the relevant officials for the safe and orderly conduct at an event.READ MORE: F1 Results Today: McLaren BEATEN in Saudi as Max Verstappen's Red Bull struggles continue
FIA announce Liam Lawson investigation
On Sky Sports F1, Rachel Brookes confirmed Lawson's investigation and said: "Lawson is being investigated after the session for failing to follow the race director’s instructions on two occasions.”
Both Lawson and a representative from Racing Bulls must now report to the stewards at 5:45 pm local time in Jeddah.
After that summons, the stewards will reach their verdict, the outcome of which will be announced by the FIA as per usual.
Despite all of this going on, Lawson is preparing for FP2 later today, which is set to take place at 8 pm local time in Jeddah.
F1 HEADLINES: Team boss speaks out on shock disqualification as Vettel confirms race return
