F1 star risks shock demotion after Bahrain Grand Prix podium
F1 star risks shock demotion after Bahrain Grand Prix podium
George Russell could lose his second place finish at the Bahrain Grand Prix, with a chance of falling off the podium entirely.
The Mercedes driver was summoned to the stewards following the fourth race of the 2025 Formula 1 season, to answer an allegation of breaching rules on DRS deployment.
Russell was having some issues with his deployment system, and appeared to open the rear wing outside of a DRS zone, when not within a second of the driver ahead of him.
Any time penalty conferred on him would drop him from second to fourth place at best, with a five or ten-second penalty pushing him down below Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc, and anything more – highly unlikely – promoting Lewis Hamilton to fourth.
Will George Russell lose his podium to a penalty?
An FIA statement read: "The driver and team representative are required to report to the Stewards at 20:45, in relation to the incident below:
"Alleged breach of Article 22.1 h) of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations – Alleged usage of the DRS system outside the pre-defined activation zones."
Russell spoke immediately after the race about the issue, insisting that he had gained no advantage and may have in fact lost time as a response to the automated mistake.
"We were having all sorts of failures and basically we had to do an overdrive on the DRS and on one lap I clicked the radio button and the DRS opened. So I straight away closed it again, backed off, nothing gained. I lost more than I gained, it was only open for a split second."
F1 RESULTS: Verstappen tumbles down standings as Piastri takes brilliant win
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
FIA announce F1 star DISQUALIFIED from Bahrain Grand Prix as multiple penalties announced
- 11 minutes ago
NASCAR Race Today: Bristol start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- 2 uur geleden
F1 star risks shock demotion after Bahrain Grand Prix podium
- 2 uur geleden
F1 Results Today: Verstappen tumbles down standings as Piastri takes brilliant win
- 2 uur geleden
McLaren win thrown into doubt by shock safety car at Bahrain GP
- 3 uur geleden
F1 title challenger hit with major penalty early in Bahrain Grand Prix
- Today 17:43