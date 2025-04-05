F1 2025: Japanese Grand Prix starting grid with official penalties applied

Max Verstappen took a stunning pole position in qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix on Saturday, setting a new lap record at Suzuka in the process.

The Dutchman beat Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri by just thousandths of a second with a brilliant late lap, with the Brit set to start alongside him on the front row on Sunday morning.

Saturday's qualifying results didn't all remain as they looked when the session ended though, with Carlos Sainz being handed a three-place penalty later in the day for impeding Lewis Hamilton into the first corner.

Verstappen and the McLaren pair will be followed on the grid by Charles Leclerc and the two Mercedes drivers, with Isack Hadjar battling an eye-wateringly painful seatbelt issue to drag his Racing Bull to seventh place, ahead of the Ferrari of Lewis Hamilton.

His new Racing Bulls team-mate Liam Lawson will start 13th after being bumped up a position by Sainz's penalty, one position ahead of his own Red Bull replacement Yuki Tsunoda.

With that said, let's take a look at Sunday's starting lineup in full!

Position Driver Team 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 2 Lando Norris McLaren 3 Oscar Piastri McLaren 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 5 George Russell Mercedes 6 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 7 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls 8 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 9 Alex Albon Williams 10 Ollie Bearman Haas 11 Pierre Gasly Alpine 12 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 13 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 14 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull 15 Carlos Sainz Williams 16 Nico Hulkenberg Sauber 17 Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber 18 Esteban Ocon Haas 19 Jack Doohan Alpine 20 Lance Stroll Aston Martin

F1 2025: Japanese Grand Prix start times

The 53-lap race starts on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at 2 pm local time (JST), or 1 am (ET). Find the Japanese Grand Prix start times converted to your local time zone below.

Location Start Time Local Time (JST) 2 PM New York, United States (ET) 1 AM Chicago, United States (CT) 12 AM Denver, United States (MT) 11 PM (Saturday) Los Angeles, United States (PT) 10 PM (Saturday) London, United Kingdom (GMT) 6 AM Sydney, Australia (AEST) 3 PM Adelaide, Australia (ACST) 2:30 PM Perth, Australia (AWST) 1 PM Mexico City, Mexico (CST) 12 AM Berlin, Germany (CET) 7 AM Tokyo, Japan (JST) 2 PM Cape Town, South Africa (SAST) 7 AM Cairo, Egypt (EET) 7 AM Beijing, China (CST) 1 PM New Delhi, India (IST) 10:30 AM São Paulo, Brazil (BRT) 2 AM Singapore, Singapore (SGT) 1 PM

How to watch the Japanese Grand Prix live on TV

Action from the Japanese Grand Prix is set to be shown live on ESPN in the United States.

With that said, broadcast details do vary depending on your location. Please check the information below to see how to watch F1 in your respective country this season.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Mexico Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo United Kingdom Sky Sports Italy Sky Italia Belgium RTBF, Play Sports Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra Spain DAZN F1 Canada RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Singapore beIN SPORTS China Shanghai TV Guandong Television Channel Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport India FanCode Latin America ESPN

F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

