F1 2025: Japanese Grand Prix starting grid with official penalties applied
F1 2025: Japanese Grand Prix starting grid with official penalties applied
Max Verstappen took a stunning pole position in qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix on Saturday, setting a new lap record at Suzuka in the process.
The Dutchman beat Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri by just thousandths of a second with a brilliant late lap, with the Brit set to start alongside him on the front row on Sunday morning.
Saturday's qualifying results didn't all remain as they looked when the session ended though, with Carlos Sainz being handed a three-place penalty later in the day for impeding Lewis Hamilton into the first corner.
Verstappen and the McLaren pair will be followed on the grid by Charles Leclerc and the two Mercedes drivers, with Isack Hadjar battling an eye-wateringly painful seatbelt issue to drag his Racing Bull to seventh place, ahead of the Ferrari of Lewis Hamilton.
His new Racing Bulls team-mate Liam Lawson will start 13th after being bumped up a position by Sainz's penalty, one position ahead of his own Red Bull replacement Yuki Tsunoda.
With that said, let's take a look at Sunday's starting lineup in full!
F1 2025 Japanese Grand Prix - Who is on pole?
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|2
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|5
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|6
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|7
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|8
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|9
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|10
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|11
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|12
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|13
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|14
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|16
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|17
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|19
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|20
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
F1 2025: Japanese Grand Prix start times
The 53-lap race starts on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at 2 pm local time (JST), or 1 am (ET). Find the Japanese Grand Prix start times converted to your local time zone below.
|Location
|Start Time
|Local Time (JST)
|2 PM
|New York, United States (ET)
|1 AM
|Chicago, United States (CT)
|12 AM
|Denver, United States (MT)
|11 PM (Saturday)
|Los Angeles, United States (PT)
|10 PM (Saturday)
|London, United Kingdom (GMT)
|6 AM
|Sydney, Australia (AEST)
|3 PM
|Adelaide, Australia (ACST)
|2:30 PM
|Perth, Australia (AWST)
|1 PM
|Mexico City, Mexico (CST)
|12 AM
|Berlin, Germany (CET)
|7 AM
|Tokyo, Japan (JST)
|2 PM
|Cape Town, South Africa (SAST)
|7 AM
|Cairo, Egypt (EET)
|7 AM
|Beijing, China (CST)
|1 PM
|New Delhi, India (IST)
|10:30 AM
|São Paulo, Brazil (BRT)
|2 AM
|Singapore, Singapore (SGT)
|1 PM
How to watch the Japanese Grand Prix live on TV
Action from the Japanese Grand Prix is set to be shown live on ESPN in the United States.
With that said, broadcast details do vary depending on your location. Please check the information below to see how to watch F1 in your respective country this season.
|Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Belgium
|RTBF, Play Sports
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|Spain
|DAZN F1
|Canada
|RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|China
|Shanghai TV Guandong Television Channel Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|India
|FanCode
|Latin America
|ESPN
F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.
F1 RESULTS: Verstappen STUNS McLaren pair with record lap to take dramatic pole
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
NASCAR Qualifying Results: Byron stuns rivals at Darlington as Larson and Logano suffer setbacks
- 6 minutes ago
NASCAR slams two drivers with penalties ahead of Darlington race
- 51 minutes ago
F1 2025: Japanese Grand Prix starting grid with official penalties applied
- 1 uur geleden
Japanese Grand Prix: FIA confirm Max Verstappen penalty verdict
- 2 uur geleden
NASCAR Qualifying Today: Darlington start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- Today 14:36
Lewis Hamilton qualifying incident leads to FIA penalty ahead of Japanese Grand Prix
- 3 uur geleden