close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
F1 2025: Japanese Grand Prix starting grid with official penalties applied

F1 2025: Japanese Grand Prix starting grid with official penalties applied

F1 2025: Japanese Grand Prix starting grid with official penalties applied

F1 2025: Japanese Grand Prix starting grid with official penalties applied

Max Verstappen took a stunning pole position in qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix on Saturday, setting a new lap record at Suzuka in the process.

The Dutchman beat Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri by just thousandths of a second with a brilliant late lap, with the Brit set to start alongside him on the front row on Sunday morning.

Saturday's qualifying results didn't all remain as they looked when the session ended though, with Carlos Sainz being handed a three-place penalty later in the day for impeding Lewis Hamilton into the first corner.

Verstappen and the McLaren pair will be followed on the grid by Charles Leclerc and the two Mercedes drivers, with Isack Hadjar battling an eye-wateringly painful seatbelt issue to drag his Racing Bull to seventh place, ahead of the Ferrari of Lewis Hamilton.

His new Racing Bulls team-mate Liam Lawson will start 13th after being bumped up a position by Sainz's penalty, one position ahead of his own Red Bull replacement Yuki Tsunoda.

With that said, let's take a look at Sunday's starting lineup in full!

F1 2025 Japanese Grand Prix - Who is on pole?

Position Driver Team
1Max VerstappenRed Bull
2Lando NorrisMcLaren
3Oscar PiastriMcLaren
4Charles LeclercFerrari
5George RussellMercedes
6Kimi AntonelliMercedes
7Isack HadjarRacing Bulls
8Lewis HamiltonFerrari
9Alex AlbonWilliams
10Ollie BearmanHaas
11Pierre GaslyAlpine
12Fernando AlonsoAston Martin
13Liam LawsonRacing Bulls
14Yuki TsunodaRed Bull
15Carlos SainzWilliams
16Nico HulkenbergSauber
17Gabriel BortoletoSauber
18Esteban OconHaas
19Jack DoohanAlpine
20Lance StrollAston Martin

F1 2025: Japanese Grand Prix start times

The 53-lap race starts on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at 2 pm local time (JST), or 1 am (ET). Find the Japanese Grand Prix start times converted to your local time zone below.

Location Start Time
Local Time (JST) 2 PM
New York, United States (ET) 1 AM
Chicago, United States (CT) 12 AM
Denver, United States (MT) 11 PM (Saturday)
Los Angeles, United States (PT) 10 PM (Saturday)
London, United Kingdom (GMT) 6 AM
Sydney, Australia (AEST) 3 PM
Adelaide, Australia (ACST) 2:30 PM
Perth, Australia (AWST) 1 PM
Mexico City, Mexico (CST) 12 AM
Berlin, Germany (CET) 7 AM
Tokyo, Japan (JST) 2 PM
Cape Town, South Africa (SAST) 7 AM
Cairo, Egypt (EET) 7 AM
Beijing, China (CST) 1 PM
New Delhi, India (IST) 10:30 AM
São Paulo, Brazil (BRT) 2 AM
Singapore, Singapore (SGT) 1 PM

How to watch the Japanese Grand Prix live on TV

Action from the Japanese Grand Prix is set to be shown live on ESPN in the United States.

With that said, broadcast details do vary depending on your location. Please check the information below to see how to watch F1 in your respective country this season.

Country Broadcaster(s)
United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Mexico Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
United Kingdom Sky Sports
Italy Sky Italia
Belgium RTBF, Play Sports
Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain DAZN F1
Canada RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL
France Canal+
Singapore beIN SPORTS
China Shanghai TV Guandong Television Channel Tencent
Japan Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS
Africa SuperSport
India FanCode
Latin America ESPN

F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

F1 RESULTS: Verstappen STUNS McLaren pair with record lap to take dramatic pole

Related

Major penalty looms as FIA investigate Lewis Hamilton Japanese Grand Prix incident
Japanese Grand Prix

Major penalty looms as FIA investigate Lewis Hamilton Japanese Grand Prix incident

  • Today 10:00
Ongoing fires delay Japanese Grand Prix qualifying session
Japanese Grand Prix

Ongoing fires delay Japanese Grand Prix qualifying session

  • Today 09:35

Latest News

NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Byron stuns rivals at Darlington as Larson and Logano suffer setbacks

  • 6 minutes ago
NASCAR Xfinity Series

NASCAR slams two drivers with penalties ahead of Darlington race

  • 51 minutes ago
Japanese Grand Prix

F1 2025: Japanese Grand Prix starting grid with official penalties applied

  • 1 uur geleden
Japanese Grand Prix

Japanese Grand Prix: FIA confirm Max Verstappen penalty verdict

  • 2 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Qualifying Today: Darlington start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • Today 14:36
Japanese Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton qualifying incident leads to FIA penalty ahead of Japanese Grand Prix

  • 3 uur geleden
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x