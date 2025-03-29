Valtteri Bottas gets shock F1 opportunity...but it's not with Mercedes

Axed Formula 1 star Valtteri Bottas has returned to the track in an F1 car, but it was not Mercedes machinery he was driving.

As test and reserve driver for his former team, Bottas is expected to participate in test sessions, conduct simulator work and most importantly, stay in shape in case his expertise are needed to replace either Antonelli or his team-mate George Russell at a grand prix weekend across the 24-race season.

However, despite being contracted to the Silver Arrows as their reserve driver, the Finn was behind the wheel of a McLaren F1 car on a recent outing at the Circuit de Barcelona Catalunya, according to a post on his Instagram.

The reserve star took to Instagram to share his joy at getting back in a Mercedes-powered F1 car, posting a picture of the Spanish track captioned: "Nice to be back with Mercedes power today."

Who is McLaren's reserve driver?

Bottas was driving the 2023 MCL60 to prepare for the possibility in the future that he may need to deputize for the papaya team's driver lineup of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

As a Mercedes reserve, Bottas could be called up should injury, a ban or sickness hit the Mercedes garage, but also for the team's customer outfits who use the Mercedes engine.

Aston Martin, McLaren, and Williams all use Mercedes engines, and while Aston Martin have a strong reserve driver setup, the latter two F1 teams could call on Bottas if needed throughout the season.

The Finnish racer previously competed for Mercedes alongside seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton from 2017 until the conclusion of the 2021 season and has a strong understanding of their engines. During that time, Bottas contributed vitally to Toto Wolff's domination of the constructors' championship, where Mercedes claimed the crown for eight consecutive years between 2014 and 2021.

