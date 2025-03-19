Christian Horner in shock Ferrari driver 'signing' revelation
Christian Horner in shock Ferrari driver 'signing' revelation
Red Bull Formula 1 boss Christian Horner has made a shock 'signing' revelation in regards to one of Ferrari's drivers.
Horner's first race weekend of 2025 got off to a mixed start, with Red Bull now hunting McLaren for the top spot rather than being the hunted team.
F1 HEADLINES: Daniel Ricciardo gets bizarre call up, FIA make official announcement ahead of Chinese Grand Prix
READ MORE: McLaren suffer championship setback after late FIA penalty verdict at Australian Grand Prix
Defending drivers' champion Max Verstappen came home second behind title rival Lando Norris, with the pair two of just 14 racers to cross the finish line on a chaotic day of racing.
However, it turned out to be a day to forget for Verstappen's new Red Bull team-mate, Liam Lawson, who failed to make it through Q1 on Saturday before spinning out in the closing stages in Sunday's showpiece.
Horner stunned by bizarre F1 driver question
The Kiwi was brought in to replace Sergio Perez during the off-season after catching the eye at sister team Racing Bulls (formerly VCARB) during the second half of the previous campaign.
And with the Milton Keynes-based outfit desperate to reclaim the constructors' title they relinquished to McLaren in 2024, the 23-year-old will be hoping to shake off the recent disappointment and score his first points for Red Bull at this weekend's Chinese Grand Prix.
Horner remains convinced that the team can compete for silverware, despite the huge challenge posed by both McLaren and Ferrari, who added seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton to their ranks during the off-season.
F1 WEATHER: Chinese Grand Prix weather: Latest forecast today from Shanghai International Circuit
But it's the Brit's team-mate who was the name on Horner's lips when asked by content creator Bella James to pick out the most handsome driver on the grid.
Although appearing a little taken aback by the question, the 51-year-old did manage to provide an answer.
"My daughter would love us to sign Charles Leclerc,' he revealed, before adding: "They've all got charm."
READ MORE: Colton Herta WARNED he has 'so much to lose' by joining Cadillac F1 project
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Christian Horner in shock Ferrari driver 'signing' revelation
- 1 uur geleden
Lewis Hamilton improvements called for at Ferrari
- 2 uur geleden
Bruising Daniel Ricciardo experience detailed
- Today 00:57
NASCAR fans are all saying the same thing about Kyle Busch after Las Vegas race
- Today 00:00
Ross Chastain receives BOOST as Cup Series champion demoted
- Yesterday 23:00
Joey Logano FRUSTRATION revealed as Team Penske star leaves race track 'mad'
- Yesterday 22:00