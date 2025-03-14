F1 star unharmed after huge crash at Australian Grand Prix

A massive crash in practice for the Australian Grand Prix saw the session red flagged after one of the grid's new drivers demolished his car.

Pre-season testing in Bahrain was notably free of any big crashes, but it took just 40 minutes at the Australian GP for a driver to drop it in a big way.

Oliver Bearman was the driver in question, running wide onto gravel before his car bottomed out and snapped around, demolishing the right rear of his Haas.

Bearman was swiftly on the radio to reassure his team that he was unharmed, returning to the pitlane in the medical car as his mechanics gear up to get his car repaired before FP2 in just a few hours.

Bearman raced for both Haas and Ferrari in 2024

Impressive performances as a stand-in driver earned Bearman a full-time role

Why did Ollie Bearman crash in Australia?

Sky Sports pundit Ted Kravitz said: “Down in the Haas garage, Ollie Bearman has arrived back in the medical car. He was dropped off so the doctors are happy, he was met by his trainer who has taken him out the back.

“But oh dear. Ollie, Ollie, Ollie – poor Ollie. Didn’t know who it was going to be as the first one to find the barrier , but a lot of work still to do.”

Adding further context to the crash, Kravitz wondered whether the team's testing approach played a part.

“Haas have not done a single lap in testing on low fuel on the softest tyres…I'm not blaming the team, it was just a driver mistake.”

