Max Verstappen WARNING issued as Red Bull rumors surface

A former Formula 1 driver has warned that the fact Max Verstappen is contracted to Red Bull until 2028 could mean nothing if rumors surrounding the team are true.

Despite persistent speculation linking him with a move away from the team throughout the last year, Verstappen has said he is committed to Red Bull until the end of his current contract.

F1 HEADLINES: Daniel Ricciardo teases HUGE announcement as major Cadillac update emerges

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton FIRES BACK at brutal Toto Wolff criticism as strong statement issued

However, 2026 is set to mark a big change for Red Bull, switching to making their own power units in collaboration with Ford, whereas previously they have purchased engines from the likes of Renault and, more recently, Honda.

Now, former F1 driver Johnny Herbert has now pointed to that change as a potential issue as to why Verstappen could leave the team before 2028 and potentially join a rival.

Max Verstappen is contracted to Red Bull until 2028

READ MORE: Red Bull chief Christian Horner SLAMS F1 rival in X-RATED verdict

Will Verstappen move to Aston Martin?

Herbert claims that there are rumors that Red Bull have found the transition to making their own engine tougher than expected and says that Verstappen moving to Aston Martin - one of the teams he has been linked with - in the future would not surprise him.

“It will be all about the package. Max knows very much how the inner sanctum works at Red Bull,” Herbert said to CasinoApps.com.

“But there is a change now because the relationship that Red Bull have had with Honda, which has been very positive, has ended. From 2026, it’s a different scenario with Ford.

“There's rumors that it's been tougher than they ever expected and it hasn't been as positive as they were expecting.”

Could Adrian Newey tempt Max Verstappen to Aston Martin?

Herbert continued: “That makes your decision much easier when you know that it's not going quite to plan with the power unit itself, and then you know that the power unit that you were successful with is going to be at the Aston Martin as well along with Adrian Newey,”

“It makes total sense [for Verstappen to join Aston Martin]. Max is no fool. Max is going to be wanting to place himself in the best place that will give him that chance of winning races in a world championship.

“If all those elements aren't working where he's at the present time, as I've heard on the Ford front, and an opportunity came at Aston Martin, I would be shocked if Max wouldn't bite and go for it. Because he knows very well that potentially, with Adrian and with the Honda, that Aston Martin will be the place to be.

“Would you give up the place to be just to stay at something that's been good to you over the last couple of years? Racing drivers don't work like that. Max doesn't work like that. Max is there to win. And as he said over this year, you know, it's all about winning. That’s exactly what he wants to do.

“Christian has said Max is not going anywhere. I know he's got the contract until 2028, but again, contracts don't mean anything if performance is not there. Champions who I've known have always had a performance clause.”

READ MORE: McLaren announce driver SWITCH ahead of testing as release confirmed

Related