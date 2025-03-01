IndyCar Qualifying Today: St Pete Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The first IndyCar qualifying session of the 2025 season takes place today, Saturday, March 1, ahead of Sunday's St. Pete Grand Prix.

The 17-race calendar kicks off in Florida this weekend around the streets of St. Petersburg, with the 1.8-mile circuit consisting of 14 turns set to provide the drivers with a stern test.

American star and Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden was the man to put his car on pole at St. Pete last year, however, the race victory went to McLaren's Pato O'Ward after an impressive drive from the Mexican racer.

O'Ward and Newgarden were only P5 and P9, respectively, in first practice on Friday afternoon, though, with the likes of Kyle Kirkwood, Alex Palou, Scott McLaughlin and Colton Herta making up the top four.

With that said, today's qualifying session looks set to be ultra-competitive, and below, we've got all the details you need to watch it all unfold live.

IndyCar St Pete qualifying start times

Today's all-important IndyCar qualifying starts at 2:30 pm (ET). Here are the full IndyCar St. Pete times for the day converted to your time zone.

City (Time Zone) Session start time New York, NY (ET) 2:30 PM Charlotte, NC (ET) 2:30 PM Columbia, SC (ET) 2:30 PM Charleston, WV (ET) 2:30 PM Augusta, ME (ET) 2:30 PM Chicago, IL (CT) 1:30 PM Pierre, SD (CT) 1:30 PM Nashville, TN (CT) 1:30 PM Des Moines, IA (CT) 1:30 PM Montgomery, AL (CT) 1:30 PM Mexico City, MX (CT) 1:30 PM Phoenix, AZ (MT) 12:30 PM Denver, CO (MT) 12:30 PM Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 12:30 PM Albuquerque, NM (MT) 12:30 PM El Paso, TX (MT) 12:30 PM Los Angeles, CA (PT) 11:30 AM Las Vegas, NV (PT) 11:30 AM Seattle, WA (PT) 11:30 AM Portland, OR (PT) 11:30 AM San Francisco, CA (PT) 11:30 AM Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT) 4:30 PM London, GB (GMT) 7:30 PM Madrid, ES (CET) 8:30 PM Sydney, AU (AEDT) 11:30 AM (Sunday) Adelaide, AU (ACDT) 11 AM (Sunday) Perth, AU (AWST) 8:30 AM (Sunday)

How to watch IndyCar on TV

In the United States, IndyCar action this weekend and all season will be exclusively broadcast live on FOX Sports. Specifically, today's qualifying will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1.

Outside the United States, the answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch this weekend's action in some major countries around the world.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Canada TSN, TSN+ Australia Stan Sport, Sky Sport United Kingdom Sky Sports F1 Spain Movistar+ France Canal+ Germany Sky Sports Belgium VOO Sport World Brazil ESPN, TV Cultura Middle East IndyCar LIVE Netherlands Ziggo Sport Italy Sky Portugal Sport TV Singapore IndyCar LIVE Japan NHK Hong Kong IndyCar LIVE Hungary Arena 4 Turkey S Sport

