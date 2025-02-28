F1 Testing Today: Hamilton in Ferrari BLOW as axed driver leads week's times
Lewis Hamilton may have been looking back on last winter's choice to join Ferrari after Friday's testing in Bahrain ended, with former Mercedes team-mate George Russell topping the time sheets.
Teams spent 24 hours each on the track from Wednesday-Friday this week, with Hamilton beating out new Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc, although times aren't expected to be representative of teams' true pace.
In Friday's running, Hamilton finished sixth fastest, with Russell, Max Verstappen and Alex Albon making up the top three.
However, it is Albon's Williams team-mate Carlos Sainz who can be crowned the champion of testing, setting the fastest time of the three days with a time of 1:29.348 seconds set on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Aston Martin suffered a disastrous day on Friday, with driver Lance Stroll unable to take part in the morning session having fallen ill overnight, before returning to the car in the afternoon but only managing to complete 24 laps before being replaced by Fernando Alonso once more.
This chaotic driver swap resulted in a hit in testing time for both Stroll and for the Silverstone outfit, who were faced with the task of having to switch driver setups mid-session, a time-consuming effort.
F1 Testing 2025 Results: Day three, both sessions
1. George Russell [Mercedes] - 1:29.545s
2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.021s
3. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.105s
4. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.395s
5. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +0.495s
6. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - +0.800s
7. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +0.952s
8. Esteban Ocon [Haas] - +1.183s
9. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +1.266s
10. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - +1.343s
11. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +1.398s
12. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - +1.694s
13. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +2.154s
14. Nico Hulkenberg [Sauber] - +2.181s
15. Isack Hadjar [VCARB] - +2.216s
16. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +2.539s
17. Gabriel Bortoleto [Sauber] - +2.602s
18. Oliver Bearman [Haas] - +2.816s
F1 Testing 2025 Results: Day three, morning session
1. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - 1:30.811sec
2. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - +0.077s
3. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.132s
4. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.398s
5. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - +0.428s
6. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.633s
7. Isack Hadjar [VCARB] - +0.950s
8. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1.273s
9. Gabriel Bortoleto [Sauber] - +1.336s
10. Oliver Bearman [Haas] - +1.550s
