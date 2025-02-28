F1 Testing Today: Hamilton in Ferrari BLOW as axed driver leads week's times

Lewis Hamilton may have been looking back on last winter's choice to join Ferrari after Friday's testing in Bahrain ended, with former Mercedes team-mate George Russell topping the time sheets.

Teams spent 24 hours each on the track from Wednesday-Friday this week, with Hamilton beating out new Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc, although times aren't expected to be representative of teams' true pace.

F1 HEADLINES: Christian Horner issues 2026 statement as shock Red Bull retirement announced

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton STARS for Ferrari whilst SHOCK team top the time sheets

In Friday's running, Hamilton finished sixth fastest, with Russell, Max Verstappen and Alex Albon making up the top three.

However, it is Albon's Williams team-mate Carlos Sainz who can be crowned the champion of testing, setting the fastest time of the three days with a time of 1:29.348 seconds set on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Aston Martin suffered a disastrous day on Friday, with driver Lance Stroll unable to take part in the morning session having fallen ill overnight, before returning to the car in the afternoon but only managing to complete 24 laps before being replaced by Fernando Alonso once more.

This chaotic driver swap resulted in a hit in testing time for both Stroll and for the Silverstone outfit, who were faced with the task of having to switch driver setups mid-session, a time-consuming effort.

READ MORE: FIA announce official F1 testing update after FREAKISH red flag

F1 Testing 2025 Results: Day three, both sessions

1. George Russell [Mercedes] - 1:29.545s

2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.021s

3. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.105s

4. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.395s

5. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +0.495s

6. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - +0.800s

7. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +0.952s

8. Esteban Ocon [Haas] - +1.183s

9. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +1.266s

10. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - +1.343s

11. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +1.398s

12. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - +1.694s

13. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +2.154s

14. Nico Hulkenberg [Sauber] - +2.181s

15. Isack Hadjar [VCARB] - +2.216s

16. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +2.539s

17. Gabriel Bortoleto [Sauber] - +2.602s

18. Oliver Bearman [Haas] - +2.816s



F1 Testing 2025 Results: Day three, morning session

1. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - 1:30.811sec

2. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - +0.077s

3. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.132s

4. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.398s

5. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - +0.428s

6. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.633s

7. Isack Hadjar [VCARB] - +0.950s

8. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1.273s

9. Gabriel Bortoleto [Sauber] - +1.336s

10. Oliver Bearman [Haas] - +1.550s



READ MORE: McLaren announce driver SWITCH ahead of testing as release confirmed