F1 Testing Results: Aston Martin swap drivers in BIZARRE session

Ferrari continued their strong showing at Formula 1's pre-season testing in Bahrain on Friday morning, with Charles Leclerc topping the timesheets in his final session of the week.

Lewis Hamilton will conclude the team's running in the afternoon, with the Scuderia appearing to continue the strong form they showed at the end of the 2024 season.

2024 championship challenger Lando Norris managed to put his car in third during Friday's morning session, but the McLaren did appear slightly unstable, with the back end regularly causing the Brit problems, almost sending him crashing into the barriers after one huge moment midway through the session.

Haas' running was disrupted by a freak incident for young British driver Ollie Bearman, whose engine cover ripped off his car while he was driving, leaving a gaping hole in the side of his car as he made his back to the pits.

Aston Martin saw a late change of drivers, with Fernando Alonso stepping in the car for the morning session ahead of Lance Stroll, who felt ill overnight and will instead take part in the afternoon session.

Meanwhile, the session was disrupted late on after a bizarre incident in which a pane of glass from the pit lane gantry fell onto the track, prompting a red flag and a 10-minute delay.

F1 Testing 2025 Results: Day three, morning session

1. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - 1:30.811sec

2. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - +0.077s

3. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.132s

4. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.398s

5. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - +0.428s

6. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.633s

7. Isack Hadjar [VCARB] - +0.950s

8. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1.273s

9. Gabriel Bortoleto [Sauber] - +1.336s

10. Oliver Bearman [Haas] - +1.550s



