Verstappen FLIPS OFF rival team member in F1 testing

Max Verstappen has let his cheeky side out again in pre-season testing for the upcoming Formula 1 season.

The reigning champion, fresh off his fourth straight title, didn't take to the track on Thursday but drove both the morning and afternoon sessions in Bahrain on Friday.

The Dutchman finished the morning running with the fourth-fastest time of 1:31.209 as he continues to put in valuable hours behind the wheel ahead of his tenth season in the sport.

Red Bull's main man secured his fourth consecutive drivers' title whilst piloting the RB20 last year, but the team only managed to secure third place in the constructors' standings.

The 27-year-old didn't claim his own championship trophy without facing setbacks both on and off the track, most notably triggering an intense debate over his use of X-rated language which saw him handed a community service-style penalty after the Singapore GP.

Max Verstappen debuted in his new RB21 at F1 pre-season testing this week

Verstappen could face major points deductions from the FIA for swearing in 2025

Verstappen gives middle finger in pitlane incident

No stranger to controversy surrounding his fiery temper, Verstappen has now triggered a fresh row over the FIA's attitude to swearing and 'inappropriate' behaviour.

During his time on track in Bahrain this week, the four-time champion sneakily threw up a middle finger from the cockpit of his new Red Bull machinery during a drive down the pit lane.

The risky move comes just after the sport's governing body announced much harsher penalty guidelines for 'misconduct' ahead of the 2025 season, with drivers risking fines, point deductions and potentially race bans should they commit repeat offences of certain behaviours including swearing, although no action has been taken as of yet to punish Verstappen for the latest X-rated gesture.

