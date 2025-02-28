F1 testing halted by ‘RIDICULOUS’ red flag in freak incident

The final day of pre-season testing at Bahrain International Circuit has been halted by a bizarre incident.

The red flag was waved with less than an hour to go in Friday morning's test session, where the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc had been leading the timesheet.

The final morning session of the week was red-flagged when the window pane from the start box shattered, leaving a pile of broken glass below, scattered all over the floor.

Discussing the freak accident on Sky F1, David Croft said: "This is not something that should happen.

"This is ridiculous."

