F1 Testing 2025: Are Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen driving in Bahrain today?
F1 Testing 2025: Are Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen driving in Bahrain today?
Formula 1 drivers and teams are set for their final day of pre-season testing in Bahrain on Friday.
So far, the ten teams have completed 16 of their scheduled 24 hours of track time, with most having split the time equally between their stars so far.
READ MORE: F1 legend Lewis Hamilton issues defiant response over Donald Trump controversy
Heading into the final day, that trend is set to continue for the final eight hours of testing. However, there are some exceptions to this.
Max Verstappen is set to drive all day for Red Bull on Friday, for example, with Liam Lawson having done so on Thursday, with the pair having split duties on Wednesday. Alex Albon is set to do the same for Williams.
With that said, and to see who will be joining Verstappen and Albon on track, we've got all the information you need below.
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton STARS for Ferrari whilst SHOCK team top the time sheets
F1 testing day three driver lineup
|Team
|Friday (AM/PM)
|Ferrari
|Charles Leclerc / Lewis Hamilton
|Red Bull
|Max Verstappen / Max Verstappen
|McLaren
|Lando Norris / Oscar Piastri
|Mercedes
|Kimi Antonelli / George Russell
|Aston Martin
|Lance Stroll / Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|Jack Doohan / Pierre Gasly
|Haas
|Ollie Bearman / Esteban Ocon
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls
|Isack Hadjar / Yuki Tsunoda
|Williams
|Alex Albon / Alex Albon
|Sauber
|Gabriel Bortoleto / Nico Hulkenberg
READ MORE: F1 2025 Testing: Bahrain start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Testing 2025: Are Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen driving in Bahrain today?
- 50 minutes ago
F1 2025 Testing: Bahrain day three start times, schedule, TV channels and live stream
- 1 uur geleden
F1 star reveals reason for FAILED driving test
- 2 uur geleden
F1 legend Lewis Hamilton issues defiant response over Donald Trump controversy
- 3 uur geleden
IndyCar driver issues OFFICIAL statement on future after SHOCK termination
- Today 00:00
The next Daniel Ricciardo? F1 announce exciting new signing ahead of 2025 season
- Yesterday 23:00