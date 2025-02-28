close global

F1 Testing 2025: Are Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen driving in Bahrain today?

Formula 1 drivers and teams are set for their final day of pre-season testing in Bahrain on Friday.

So far, the ten teams have completed 16 of their scheduled 24 hours of track time, with most having split the time equally between their stars so far.

Heading into the final day, that trend is set to continue for the final eight hours of testing. However, there are some exceptions to this.

Max Verstappen is set to drive all day for Red Bull on Friday, for example, with Liam Lawson having done so on Thursday, with the pair having split duties on Wednesday. Alex Albon is set to do the same for Williams.

With that said, and to see who will be joining Verstappen and Albon on track, we've got all the information you need below.

F1 testing day three driver lineup

Team Friday (AM/PM)
Ferrari Charles Leclerc / Lewis Hamilton
Red Bull Max Verstappen / Max Verstappen
McLaren Lando Norris / Oscar Piastri
Mercedes Kimi Antonelli / George Russell
Aston Martin Lance Stroll / Fernando Alonso
Alpine Jack Doohan / Pierre Gasly
Haas Ollie Bearman / Esteban Ocon
Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Isack Hadjar / Yuki Tsunoda
Williams Alex Albon / Alex Albon
Sauber Gabriel Bortoleto / Nico Hulkenberg

