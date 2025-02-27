close global

F1 Testing Results: Lewis Hamilton THRASHES rivals in rain-affected session

Lewis Hamilton thrashed his Formula 1 rivals, as the new Ferrari driver lit up timing screens on day two of pre-season testing.

Hamilton set a time of 1:29.379 during the morning session at the Bahrain International Circuit, the fastest time so far across the two days of running.

George Russell put in a time good enough for second behind his former team-mate, as Mercedes' strong start to 2025 testing continued.

The Williams of Carlos Sainz finished the session up in third, with Pierre Gasly in fourth, while the McLaren of Oscar Piastri collided with Nico Hulkenberg in a bizarre incident in the final hour of the session, causing some damage to the Australian's car.

Testing is not known for on-track collisions between drivers, and Sky F1 pundit Karun Chandhok suggested it was 'odd' that Hulkenberg was dawdling on the racing line while Piastri was completing a lap.

Meanwhile, Thursday's morning session suffered an hour-long delay for eight of the teams, who had decided not to include any intermediate or wet tyres in their allowance for Bahrain, after precipitation fell at the circuit.

Only Aston Martin and Haas brought some form of wet tyre to the test, but for nearly an hour the track was too dry for intermediate tyres, yet too wet for any useful slick running.

Rain fell at the Bahrain International Circuit on Thursday

F1 Testing 2025 Results: Day two, morning session

1. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - 1:29.379sec
2. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.399s
3. Carlos Sainz [Williams] - +0.711s
4. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.051s
5. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1.321s
6. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +1.414s
7. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +1.442s
8. Liam Lawson [Red Bull] - +1.854s
9. Nico Hulkenberg [Sauber] - +2.078s
10. Esteban Ocon [Haas] - +3.692s

How to watch F1 pre-season testing on TV

Coverage of F1 pre-season testing from the Bahrain International Circuit will be live on ESPN+ in the US.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the action.

Country Broadcaster(s)
United Kingdom Sky Sports
United States ESPN+
Australia Kayo, Foxtel
Spain DAZN F1
France Canal+, Canal+ Sport
Germany Sky Deutschland
Canada TSN+
Netherlands Viaplay
Italy Sky Italia
Japan Fuji TV

F1 TV Pro subscribers can also tune in for pre-season testing in select regions.

