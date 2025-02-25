Cadillac F1 chief offers HUGE driver update amid Daniel Ricciardo links
Senior Cadillac Formula 1 project figure Mario Andretti has offered the latest update on the team's driver search after links with axed star Daniel Ricciardo.
The General Motors-backed team has provisionally agreed to join the grid from 2026 onwards, already securing an engine deal with Ferrari for next season and beyond.
However, their driver pairing is still to be confirmed, with there now just one year until their cars will hit the track for pre-season testing.
Several names have been linked alongside Ricciardo, with the likes of Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas also having their names mentioned in the same breath as the position.
Will Daniel Ricciardo join Cadillac?
Cadillac has made it clear that they intend to pair an established F1 driver with an American as their ideal driver duo, something which Andretti doubled down on when speaking last week.
“Yes, it is an absolute goal to get at least one American," he confirmed. "That is what this whole program started with. We want to start with an American driver, complemented by a very experienced driver of any nationality.”
He also refused to be drawn on the identity of the established driver (or drivers) the team is considering for their 'experienced' seat.
However, with the team's preparations ramping up and just 12 months until the grid expands, he said: “I am delighted. We have a great team with a lot of energy and purpose.”
