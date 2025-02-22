FIA FINALLY defend Verstappen in controversial F1 moment

The FIA have come out in support of Max Verstappen after fan shenanigans at the F1 75 launch event this week.

Verstappen's Red Bull squad and all nine other teams unveiled their 2025 cars at the O2 Arena in London, in a unique event to celebrate the 75th season of the sport.

However, the event was marred by discontent aimed towards Red Bull star driver Verstappen and team principal Christian Horner, who were both met with a chorus of boos when entering the stage at the F175 live event.

The FIA were also booed when being talked about by present Laura Winter, and now they have issued an official statement on the events that occurred.

Max Verstappen and Christian Horner were booed at F175

The unprecedented event saw teams unveiling their 2025 liveries

FIA condemn F175 booing

Verstappen has already spoken about a boycott of future events, according to his father Jos Verstappen, and Horner issued a statement on the event as a whole earlier this week.

Now, as preparations continue for a season in which Red Bull are looking to get themselves back into constructors' championship contention, the first live F1 event of the year has caused quite a stir.

The FIA have released an official statement condemning the treatment of Horner and Verstappen at the event, although not mentioning the booing of their organisation specifically.

"Great rivalries throughout the history of motorsport have contributed to making it such an exciting experience for fans," the statement began.

"But what underpins sport at all levels is a culture of respect. As such, it was disappointing to hear the crowd's tribalist reaction to FIA Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen and his Red Bull team principal and CEO Christian Horner, at the F1 launch in London.

"Max and Christian have both contributed greatly to the sport we love. In the season ahead we should not lose sight of that.

"As part of the FIA’s commitment to protect the integrity of the sport, we are leading a coalition tackling online abuse in sport under the banner of our United Against Online Abuse campaign.

"We stand with all of our competitors, officials, volunteers, and fans to unite against this growing threat. We urge the sporting community to consider the impact of their actions both online and offline."