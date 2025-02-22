close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
FIA FINALLY defend Verstappen in controversial F1 moment

FIA FINALLY defend Verstappen in controversial F1 moment

FIA FINALLY defend Verstappen in controversial F1 moment

FIA FINALLY defend Verstappen in controversial F1 moment

The FIA have come out in support of Max Verstappen after fan shenanigans at the F1 75 launch event this week.

Verstappen's Red Bull squad and all nine other teams unveiled their 2025 cars at the O2 Arena in London, in a unique event to celebrate the 75th season of the sport.

F1 HEADLINES: Star driver's exit revealed as Hamilton ABSENT from Ferrari first

READ MORE: Christian Horner receives BRUTAL crowd treatment at F1 car launch

However, the event was marred by discontent aimed towards Red Bull star driver Verstappen and team principal Christian Horner, who were both met with a chorus of boos when entering the stage at the F175 live event.

The FIA were also booed when being talked about by present Laura Winter, and now they have issued an official statement on the events that occurred.

Max Verstappen and Christian Horner were booed at F175
The unprecedented event saw teams unveiling their 2025 liveries

FIA condemn F175 booing

Verstappen has already spoken about a boycott of future events, according to his father Jos Verstappen, and Horner issued a statement on the event as a whole earlier this week.

Now, as preparations continue for a season in which Red Bull are looking to get themselves back into constructors' championship contention, the first live F1 event of the year has caused quite a stir.

The FIA have released an official statement condemning the treatment of Horner and Verstappen at the event, although not mentioning the booing of their organisation specifically.

"Great rivalries throughout the history of motorsport have contributed to making it such an exciting experience for fans," the statement began.

"But what underpins sport at all levels is a culture of respect. As such, it was disappointing to hear the crowd's tribalist reaction to FIA Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen and his Red Bull team principal and CEO Christian Horner, at the F1 launch in London.

"Max and Christian have both contributed greatly to the sport we love. In the season ahead we should not lose sight of that.

"As part of the FIA’s commitment to protect the integrity of the sport, we are leading a coalition tackling online abuse in sport under the banner of our United Against Online Abuse campaign.

"We stand with all of our competitors, officials, volunteers, and fans to unite against this growing threat. We urge the sporting community to consider the impact of their actions both online and offline."

The unprecedented event saw teams unveiling their 2025 liveries

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton ROASTS F1 75 Live presenter in historic clip

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Christian Horner FIA Jos Verstappen
F1 star admits team exit POSSIBLE after Red Bull snub
F1 News & Gossip

F1 star admits team exit POSSIBLE after Red Bull snub

  • Yesterday 15:00
Ex-Daniel Ricciardo F1 team-mate opens up on Red Bull PROMOTION
Latest F1 News

Ex-Daniel Ricciardo F1 team-mate opens up on Red Bull PROMOTION

  • February 19, 2025 21:00

Latest News

NASCAR News

Haas announce HISTORIC new deal for 2025 season

  • 2 uur geleden
Red Bull

FIA FINALLY defend Verstappen in controversial F1 moment

  • 3 uur geleden
NASCAR News

NASCAR star releases official statement after BRUTAL penalties

  • Yesterday 22:00
F1 Legends

Michael Schumacher son in EMOTIONAL tribute to father in touching move

  • Yesterday 21:00
Ambetter Health 400

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Ford dominate in Atlanta as Blaney takes Ambetter Health 400 pole

  • Yesterday 20:00
F1 News & Gossip

F1 rules set for BIG new change for 2025 season

  • Yesterday 19:00
More news
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x