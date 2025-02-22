Michael Schumacher son in EMOTIONAL tribute to father in touching move

Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher is being paid a touching tribute in the 2025 racing season, by his son Mick.

The 25-year-old is returning to the World Endurance Championship (WEC) this year, having spent the last few years drifting out of contention for a full-time F1 seat.

Schumacher senior won five of his seven titles with Ferrari, in a supremely dominant start to the 2000s, which saw him win a record five consecutive titles.

F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen discusses ownership switch as F1 figure buys NEW team

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton ROASTS F1 75 Live presenter in historic clip

His son Mick Schumacher competed in F1 at a young age in 2021 and 2022, but was sacked from Haas at the end of the latter season, and has not had a full-time seat in the sport since.

He did join his father's old team Mercedes as a reserve driver for 2023, but he has now been replaced in that role after two seasons by Valtteri Bottas.

Michael Schumacher won five world championship titles with Ferrari

Mick Schumacher worked with Mercedes between 2023-2024

Remarkable Schumacher tribute hits WEC

Schumacher junior will race full-time in the WEC in 2025, once again with the Alpine team and, on his return to the car, he has revealed a stunning tribute to his father.

The seven-time world champion has not been seen in public since 2013, when he suffered a devastating skiing accident, which left him with life-changing injuries.

Now, 25-year-old WEC driver Schumacher has taken to his Instagram account to show off his new helmet for the 2025 season, with a bright yellow design stunning fans.

However, the helmet is also a nod to his father's design that he ran from 2005 onwards, featuring a dragon on the back alongside his race number 47.

Schumacher senior retired in 2006, but returned to the sport in 2010, where drove with Mercedes until 2012, when Lewis Hamilton took over from the German and also became a seven-time champion. Mick Schumacher's Instagram showcased the new design with the caption: "New lid for 2025".