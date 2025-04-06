F1 icon Michael Schumacher becomes a grandfather for the first time

Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher has become a grandfather for the first time after his daughter announced the birth of a baby girl.

Gina Schumacher is the daughter of the seven-time world champion and former Ferrari star, whom many consider one of, if not the greatest driver that F1 has ever seen.

Sadly, the German legend has not been seen in public since 2013, when he suffered a tragic accident whilst skiing that resulted in life-changing injuries. Since then, the Schumacher family have kept the F1 legend's condition and treatment private.

Gina Schumacher announces birth

Taking to Instagram, Gina Schumacher revealed that she had given birth to a daughter of her own, whom she and her husband have decided to name Millie.

Gina-Maria married her partner Iain Bethke last year, and made the announcement to her 337,000 followers, complete with the caption: "Welcome to the world, Millie.

"Born on March 29th, our hearts are fuller than ever. We are beyond blessed to have you in our lives. #welcomeMillie."

It means that another former F1 racer in Mick Schumacher has also become an uncle for the first time, with the 26-year-old posting the announcement to his Instagram story, proclaiming his pride.

F1 RESULTS TODAY: Verstappen roars again as Hamilton's Ferrari struggles continue in Japan

Related