Michael Schumacher's daughter married in TOP SECRET wedding

The daughter of Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher - Gina Maria Schumacher - has got married in a top-secret event.
Naturally, those attending the event in Mallorca included members of the Schumacher family, including Gina Maria's mother, Corinna, and her younger brother and former Haas F1 driver Mick Schumacher.
Gina's uncle, Ralf Schumacher, was also spotted alongside Etienne Bousquet-Cassagne, who was revealed as the former F1 star's new partner earlier this year.
It is unknown if seven-time world champion and father of the bride Michael Schumacher played any role on the day.
Private Schumacher ceremony
Ferrari icon Schumacher had an incredible F1 career, winning seven world drivers' championships before retiring in 2012.
Shortly after, though, the F1 legend's life would change drastically after a tragic skiing accident.
The German was placed in a medically induced coma as a result and has remained under the care of his family at his Swiss home as he continues to receive treatment.
Details of his health condition have been kept a closely guarded secret over the years, with members of his family asking for their privacy to be respected.
And according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, security was at a premium during Saturday's ceremony in the Balearic Islands.
Guests were reportedly requested to hand over their phones upon arrival, to prevent photographs from being shared online.
A small selection of images taken by the day's official photographer, however, were made available to the public, showing the happy couple celebrating after finally tying the knot.
