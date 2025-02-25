WATCH: F1 star Hamilton shows off NEW Italian skills in impressive Ferrari clip

Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton has been showing off his Italian skills in a message to Ferrari's faithful fans, also known as the Tifosi.

The seven-time champion has linked up with the iconic Italian team ahead of the 2025 season, with pre-season testing and Hamilton's first drive in a red car that is set to be broadcast now just hours away.

Hamilton has, of course, got behind the wheel of Ferrari machinery, using the testing of previous car program to get behind their 2023 car, whilst he has also done a shakedown in the 2025 beast.

It will certainly be exciting to see just how fast Ferrari's car is this year, with both Leclerc and Hamilton at the team's disposal.

Lewis Hamilton made his public debut with Ferrari this week at the F1 75 Live launch in London

Hamilton joins new team-mate Charles Leclerc and team principal Fred Vasseur at the Scuderia

Can Lewis Hamilton speak Italian?

The British racing star has become an immediate hit with the Tifosi, at least during the off-season, with both his debut and first time driving the new car at Fiorano this week attracting thousands of fans to Ferrari's private testing track in Italy.

Ahead of the 40-year-old's first season with the team, Hamilton revealed that he has been taking lessons to improve his Italian language skills.

Now, in a short clip posted by Sky Sports F1 to social media platform ‘X’, Hamilton showed off the fruits of his language lessons, delivering a message in Italian which translated to: “I’m happy to start this new adventure with you all in Ferrari.

“I’m very excited.”

