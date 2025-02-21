Red Bull boss releases statement after F1 launch fiasco

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has spoken on social media for the first time since his disastrous showing at the Formula.1 season launch event this week.

Every team and driver were present in London to unveil the cars and paint jobs for the sport's 75th season, with fans packed into the O2 Arena to get a first glimpse.

The drivers presented their challengers alongside their team principals, and when it came to Red Bull's unveiling Horner addressed the audience alone on the stage.

However, as the team boss began to speak he was met with a chorus of boos, in a nightmare outing ahead of the 2025 season.

Christian Horner's team unveiled the RB21 in London

Christian Horner attended the F1 75 live launch with wife Geri

Horner looks ahead to 2025 season

Following F1’s live launch, Horner took to social media to reflect on the event and celebrated the achievement for the sport.

Horner also looked ahead to the 2025 season where Max Verstappen will be joined by a new team-mate in Liam Lawson, who replaced Sergio Perez after a disappointing end to his F1 career last year.

“That was quite the night… Congratulations F1 on a first of its kind event, that brought all of us in the sport together to celebrate 75 years," he wrote.

“It was great to unveil our new driver line up and livery to all our fans around the world. We look forward to putting the RB21 through its paces in Bahrain with Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson as we near ever closer to the season opener in a few weeks.”