F1 rules set for BIG new change for 2025 season

The FIA have confirmed a significant rule change for the 2025 Formula 1 season, ahead of sweeping changes this coming winter.

The new season is just weeks away, with pre-season testing in Bahrain starting on Wednesday February 26th and the first race in Melbourne not long after.

F1 HEADLINES: Star driver's exit revealed as Hamilton ABSENT from Ferrari first

READ MORE: F1 2025 Schedule: Key dates and US start times for EVERY race this season

Anticipation is reaching fever pitch, with fans getting their first glimpse at each team's liveries for the year ahead at Tuesday's F1 live launch in London.

Many of the stars were in attendance at this week's F1 live launch in London

The first race of the new season in Melbourne is now just weeks away

Gearbox regulations set for 2025 shake-up

Max Verstappen will enter 2025 as the defending champion after successfully fighting off the challenge of Lando Norris last season to clinch his fourth consecutive drivers' title.

His McLaren rival hopes to be in the mix once again at the business end of the year, as does Lewis Hamilton, who hopes his stunning switch to Ferrari can help deliver a first championship victory since 2020.

With McLaren also bracing for an intense battle with both Ferrari and Red Bull for the constructors' title, it promises to be a thrilling campaign.

F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen discusses ownership switch as F1 figure buys NEW team

CEO Stefano Domenicali chaired the recent F1 commission

And following a recent commission meeting, the FIA have revealed details of some major changes which will soon be implemented.

The list includes intriguing new rules regarding mandatory pitstops at the Monaco GP, as well as a number of revisions to starting procedures.

Gearbox regulations also came under scrutiny, and a significant decision has been made relating to the key component.

An FIA statement confirmed the 'removal of the limitations in the number of gearboxes used by teams, as the reliability of current designs renders this restriction obsolete'.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton ROASTS F1 75 Live presenter in historic clip

Related