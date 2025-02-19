F1 Today: Christian Horner SLAMMED as Red Bull announce driver change for 2025

Red Bull chief Christian Horner revealed brutal crowd treatment at the 02 Arena on Tuesday night as F1 launched the 2025 season.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull F1 reveal Liam Lawson change in official driver update

Red Bull have revealed a driver change ahead of the new campaign.

➡️ READ MORE

Lewis Hamilton reveals secret OBSESSION in behind-the-scenes Ferrari clip

Lewis Hamilton has revealed his secret obsession in a Ferrari social clip

Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he has 'thousands' of one item as he reveals his secret obsession.

➡️ READ MORE

Daniel Ricciardo F1 RETURN verdict emerges

A Red Bull figure has offered their thoughts on Daniel Ricciardo's F1 comeback.

➡️ READ MORE

Lewis Hamilton ROASTS F1 75 Live presenter in historic clip

Lewis Hamilton might have had an awkward encounter on Tuesday night after he roasted the presenter of F1 75 Live in a resurfaced clip.

➡️ READ MORE

Related