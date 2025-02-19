Ex-Daniel Ricciardo F1 team-mate opens up on Red Bull PROMOTION

Former Daniel Ricciardo team-mate Yuki Tsunoda has opened up on being overlooked for a Formula 1 promotion to Red Bull this off-season.

After a dismal 2024 campaign, Red Bull decided that a change was needed in their driver pairing, axing Sergio Perez and bringing in Kiwi driver Liam Lawson.

F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen discusses ownership switch as F1 figure buys NEW team

READ MORE: Daniel Ricciardo F1 RETURN verdict emerges

Racing Bulls star Tsunoda was perfectly lined up to replace the Mexican driver, after he beat team-mate Ricciardo and acquired the main bulk of points for his team in 2024.

However, Red Bull opted to promote Lawson, despite the 23-year-old’s lack of experience in F1 compared to Tsunoda.

Yuki Tsunoda was passed over for the Red Bull promotion

Liam Lawson will drive alongside Max Verstappen in 2025

Yuki Tsunoda on Red Bull decision

The Japanese driver will compete for Red Bull’s junior team for his fifth consecutive season in 2025, following comments from Christian Horner that Tsunoda can not always ‘be the bridesmaid’ waiting for a Red Bull drive.

Now, Tsunoda has opened up on being snubbed by the main team, revealing that he didn't allow himself to get too riled up when the decision was announced.

“Last year’s things I’ve already kind of parked and put out of my head, to be honest. At the moment they officially announced it, I didn’t actually feel super angry or disappointed," he said.

Yuki Tsunoda reveals lack of anger at missing Red Bull promotion

“Maybe I was prepared inside my head at some point. In the end, whether I’m at Racing Bulls, VCARB or Red Bull, the things I have to do are the same.

“I’ve just got to stick to what I’m doing. I understand why they chose Liam. It is what it is – there are things I can’t control. I’ll just keep focused on myself and try to prove myself more.”

READ MORE: Christian Horner receives BRUTAL crowd treatment at F1 car launch

Related