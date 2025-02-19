Lewis Hamilton reveals secret OBSESSION in behind-the-scenes Ferrari clip

Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton has revealed two secret obsessions in a behind-the-scenes Ferrari social clip.

Hamilton has linked up with the Italian team ahead of the 2025 season and is chasing a record-breaking eighth world championship once again heading into the new campaign.

At his previous team Mercedes, Hamilton managed to claim 84 grand prix victories and six championship titles, all whilst helping the team win eight consecutive constructors' titles between 2014-2021.

The social media hype surrounding Hamilton's move to the most successful and iconic team on the F1 grid has been huge, and now all eyes turn to Ferrari's 2025 car launch at a unique F1 event at the O2 Arena in London later this week.

Hamilton's idea of happiness

Hamilton's long-term Ferrari contract is understood to be worth a lot in the backing of some of the Brit's businesses and charitable organisations, as well as an eye-watering salary.

The seven-time champion is already on his way to securing himself a career outside of motorsport once he retires, and is a co-chair for the 2025 Met Gala exhibition, a huge honour for somebody who is such a massive fashion fan.

Now, Hamilton has made an insane admission about the amount of pairs of glasses he owns, in a recent social media video about the key to a happy Hamilton.

In an Instagram post captioned: 'The secrets for a Happy Lewis', the 40-year-old said: "Two things, shoes, I'm a big sneaker head, sneakers is everything for me, and then glasses.

"I have thousands of glasses, I literally have too many."

