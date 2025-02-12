IndyCar in MAJOR announcement with huge consequences for Indianapolis Motor Speedway

IndyCar will undergo several changes to its senior leadership structure ahead of the 2025 season - which could have huge consequences for the home of the Indy 500, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The 2025 IndyCar season gets underway around the streets of St. Petersburg next month, for the Firestone Grand Prix on March, 2.

READ MORE: IndyCar star testing for F1 TEAM after Andretti influence

There will also be additional changes to the IndyCar schedule this season, with the race at the Thermal Club becoming a points-paying race for the first time in 2025.

Furthermore, the Milwaukee Mile will only host one race in 2025, and the race at World Wide Technology Raceway will move from August to June.

Alex Palou is the defending IndyCar champion

The 2025 IndyCar season begins in St Petersburg

IndyCar announce leadership change for 2025

Despite these changes, the iconic Indy 500 remains in its usual slot in May, but a huge change in IndyCar’s management could have an impact on the race's host circuit.

IndyCar announced that the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s president, Doug Boles, will also become the series’ new president, thus splitting him between two roles which could have huge consequences for the circuit.

However, the circuit remains well cared for as re-structure also includes Louis Kissinger’s promotion to general manager of Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s operations.

Other significant hires include Kyle Novak, who will become IndyCar’s vice president of officiating and race control, and Mark Sibla’s promotion to senior vice president of IndyCar’s competition and operations.

READ MORE: IndyCar star Herta OPENS UP on F1 Cadillac switch rumors

Indianapolis Motor Speedway's president also fills the position in the IndyCar series

“Racing is in my DNA, and no form of racing resonates more personally and strongly with me than the IndyCar series,” Boles said following the announcement of his appointment.

“I’m honored to lead the amazing team at IndyCar, and I truly believe the future is bigger and brighter than ever for our sport and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“I’m extremely grateful to Mark Miles for this opportunity, and fans can rest assured the hard work is already under way and 2025 will be a fantastic season.”

READ MORE: Indy 500 LEGEND set for NASCAR debut at Daytona 500

Related