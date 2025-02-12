Lewis Hamilton HUMBLED as team boss declares harsh Ferrari truth

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has been hit with the harsh reality that awaits him ahead of his debut season with new team Ferrari.

The British racing icon chose to swap his former Mercedes team for the Scuderia, despite winning six of his seven drivers' world titles with the Silver Arrows over the past 12 years.

The 40-year-old has a joint-record of seven career championships and is looking to Ferrari to provide him with a car that will help him surpass Michael Schumacher and claim an unprecedented eighth title before his career comes to an end.

2025's Formula 1 season is one of the most hotly anticipated in modern history, with multiple drivers and teams looking capable of challenging for the drivers' and constructors' crowns.

Lewis Hamilton will be hoping to contend for the championship after his move to Ferrari

Will McLaren be beaten by Ferrari in 2025?

McLaren claimed constructors' championship success in 2024, beating Ferrari by 11 points to secure their first teams' title since 1998, thanks to the stunning performances of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Team principal Andrea Stella has overseen a stunning turnaround in the team's fortunes since taking the role at the start of 2023, when they appeared to be one of the slowest teams on the grid at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

Ahead of the 2025 season, Stella has warned his team of being enticed by the 'poison cookies' of complacency, as they look to retain their constructors' title, and give Norris and Piastri the tools to challenge for the drivers' championship.

McLaren won the F1 2024 constructors' championship

Now, Stella has given his view on his rivals' swoop for Hamilton, suggesting that, following an initial wave of hype around the Brits' first few weeks with the team, they now need to be focusing on their preparations for the season.

"So, you know, after the initial excitement, I’m sure they will focus very much on making sure that the preparation is good and, on our side, we will try and make their life a little bit difficult," the Italian told Sky Sports at the Autosport Awards.

"Observing from a distance, I can say that I think the way it is, at least for how this has been reported, it was a great introduction of Lewis to Ferrari.

"To be honest, as a fan of Formula 1, by having been 15 years at Ferrari before, I felt excited myself to see something that is historic for Formula 1, a seven-time world champion going to Ferrari, one of the most iconic teams.

"I think Ferrari and Hamilton handled this very well, but ultimately - I’m sure they know very well - what counts is what’s happening on track."

