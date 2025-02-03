Hamilton SECRET Mercedes message revealed

Lewis Hamilton's Formula 1 replacement at Mercedes has revealed that the seven-time champion has left him a secret message in their garage.

Hamilton left Mercedes at the end of the 2024 season having announced he would be joining Ferrari ahead of last year's campaign. In his place, the Silver Arrows have drafted in Italian phenom Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

Prior to his F1 promotion, Antonelli was a part of the Mercedes junior driver program and the young Italian has been tipped to do great things in the sport.

READ MORE: Ferrari announce late driver SWITCH in official statement

READ MORE: Hamilton handed ‘DIVORCE’ verdict

Mercedes achieved one final double podium with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell at the 2024 Las Vegas GP

Could we see Kimi Antonelli on the podium in 2025?

Lewis Hamilton secret message revealed

As the Mercedes junior gears up for his debut season with the outfit at the pinnacle of motorsport, he has revealed what Hamilton's parting words of advice to him were.

In an interview at the 2025 Autosport Awards with F1 creator Lissie Mackintosh, Antonelli revealed: "He's been really nice to me he's been just telling me to enjoy and of course to do my best and not worry about the rest.

"Also, apparently he wrote a nice message in the truck, the Mercedes truck, in the driver room, so I'm really looking forward to reading it and I think it was extremely kind."

"I still to be honest can't believe I'm going to be sharing the grid with him next year, he's such a great figure in the sport, he's achieved so much so I'm really happy for the opportunity I'm getting."

Antonelli will partner George Russell at Mercedes in 2025, with the Brit preparing for his fourth full season at Mercedes and his seventh in F1 overall.

Antonelli will drive with the number 12 on his car in 2025 and beyond having chosen it as his official F1 race number.

The young Italian previously won the FRECA title in 2023 with 12 on his car and also used the number when testing for Mercedes last season.

READ MORE: Perez enters F1 return talks as Cadillac decision made

Related