F1 legend reveals Hamilton and Ferrari issue as MAJOR problems predicted
A Formula 1 legend has raised a major issue Lewis Hamilton is facing after his Ferrari move which they believe could cause major problems.
Hamilton has joined the iconic Italian team ahead of the 2025 season on a multi-year deal, uniting the sport's most winningest driver and team ahead of the new racing season.
A seven-time world champion, Hamilton will be hoping that Ferrari can pick up where they left off last season, because if they do, the Brit could target that elusive eighth championship.
If not, Hamilton at least has another shot in 2026, with it completely open who will be the top team in the sport when new engine and aerodynamic regulations are introduced next year.
Lewis Hamilton Ferrari issues
Whilst Hamilton's move appears like a fairytale transfer from the outside looking in, some concerns have been raised by former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya.
Speaking to CasinoApps, the Columbian explained that there is nothing bigger than Ferrari, predicting potential future tension between Hamilton and the team.
"The thing that I find with Lewis at Ferrari that I find fascinating, is that you could put him in any team today other than Ferrari, and he would be the main character there," Montoya explained.
"But, nothing is bigger than Ferrari, so how they control that and manage that I think is going to be very interesting.
"Everything at Mercedes followed Lewis, but I think at Ferrari will ask him to do things he won't like doing. There are just things Ferrari drivers have to do that others do not.
"I think if he goes in with the attitude that he could ‘get away with murder’, there may be some internal friction there.”
