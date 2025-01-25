HUGE F1 change proposed for next season
A big change has been put forward for next year's Formula 1 calendar, which could shake up an already chaotic season.
2026 will be the first year of wide-ranging new regulations in the sport, although even 2025 is set to shake up the sport, not least with Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari.
Hamilton will be hoping to earn a record breaking eighth world title with Ferrari, as the 40-year-old goes up against Charles Leclerc in the next stage of his career.
The last time Hamilton claimed a championship was in 2020, where he achieved his historic seventh world title at the Turkish Grand Prix in a stunning wet weather drive.
Turkish GP return proposed
The race at the Istanbul Park track was re-introduced following race cancellations in 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the grand prix last featuring on the calendar from 2005 until 2011.
According to a report from Turkish journalist, İlhan Tüysüz, F1 management and the country’s authorities are negotiating a return to the calendar for the Turkish GP which could be as early as 2026.
The report continues that last month, the Culture and Tourism Minister, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy and Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak, held a meeting with F1 officials over a return to Istanbul Park.
At the beginning of 2024, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem also discussed a return for the Turkish GP, where he held a meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and the pair discussed the possibility of a return of both F1 and the World Rally Championship.
While an official confirmation of the return remains to be announced, F1 and the Turkish GP still have the FIA to convince with the country set to deliver a state of intent ahead of their comeback.
