Red Bull driver reveals plans to LIVE with rival star
Red Bull driver reveals plans to LIVE with rival star
Newly promoted Formula 1 star Liam Lawson has opened up on a situation which sounds like a fly-on-the-wall reality TV show waiting to happen.
The New Zealander came in to VCARB mid-season in 2024 to replace Daniel Ricciardo, before being bumped up to the senior Red Bull team this off-season.
READ MORE: Tough Ricciardo admission emerges after F1 FAILURE
Lawson was announced as the Mexican driver’s replacement ahead of VCARB team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, despite the 24-year-old’s experience and strong results in 2024.
The Japanese star will be joined by Isack Hadjar this year, who will make his F1 debut after placing second in last season’s F2 championship.
Lawson reveals bizarre house plans
However, Lawson will have a difficult season ahead of him against Max Verstappen in 2025, with the four-time world champion destroying team-mates Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon in the past.
Albon currently drives for Williams after leaving the Red Bull family, but Lawson remains close with the 28-year-old, and has revealed that the pair have even considered moving in together.
Lawson, who lived in Germany during his time in the DTM series, revealed that Albon once said it would be a dream for him to have a house with the Red Bull star at the Nürburgring, so that they could always drive on the Nordschleife.
“We talked about it a few years ago and I want to keep the idea going. It's a really cool place,” Lawson said to Auto Motor und Sport.
“We used to go there regularly when we were both racing in the DTM. Then we went to the Nordschleife in road cars.
“We had a simple VW Golf and a Citroën C3 and stayed in touch via Bluetooth and WhatsApp calls.
“We overtook a BMW M2 and all the other sporty cars. To be honest, it was really one of the funniest things I've ever done in a car.”
READ MORE: Red Bull star WRECKS car after shocking mid-race flip
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Red Bull driver reveals plans to LIVE with rival star
- 1 uur geleden
Red Bull mocked for major decision
- 2 uur geleden
Red Bull legend reveals SCARY Verstappen crash details
- 3 uur geleden
F1 star opens up on SURPRISE IndyCar debut
- Today 16:00
McLaren announce driver CHANGE in official statement
- Today 15:00
Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren on RED ALERT as Verstappen opens up on Red Bull future
- Today 03:55