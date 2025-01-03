Ferrari make EXTRA plan for Hamilton F1 debut

Italian media has reported that Ferrari have made a supplementary plan for Lewis Hamilton's debut in one of their Formula 1 cars.

The seven-time world champion officially made the switch to the Scuderia when the ball dropped for the New Year this week, ending a long relationship with Mercedes.

The team welcomed Hamilton to Maranello via their social media channels, while Hamilton himself posted on LinkedIn his first official statement as a Ferrari driver, using the hashtag 'new job'.

Seven-time champion Hamilton has ditched his Mercedes team following three seasons of underperformance, in which he has only managed two race victories as he has fallen further and further from championship contention.

Lewis Hamilton is officially now a Ferrari driver

When will Lewis Hamilton make his Ferrari debut?

Hamilton Ferrari debut delayed?

As well as the LinkedIn post, Hamilton also posted a picture on his Instagram page of him racing in a Ferrari red helmet when he was a youngster, still repping the now iconic number 44 on the front of his kart.

Now, attention has switched onto when Hamilton might make his debut in Ferrari red, ahead of the season curtain-raiser in Australia in March.

Pre-season testing is set to take place in Bahrain on February 26-28, but team principal Fred Vasseur has already revealed that the team will likely try and get Hamilton out on their private Fiorano track at some point in January, 'weather permitting'.

Original reports suggested that this could take place on January 21 and January 22, but now it has been revealed that there is a contingency plan in place for if the weather isn't good enough for proper running.

Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that Saturday January 25 could be the day that Hamilton officially drives a Ferrari F1 car for the first time.

