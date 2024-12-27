Red Bull boss reveals EMOTIONAL reasons for controversial driver snub

Helmut Marko has opened up on Red Bull's decision to snub Yuki Tsunoda for Sergio Perez's Red Bull seat in favor of Liam Lawson.

The Mexican driver was finally let go this month after more than a year of speculation brought on by his poor performances, with the young Kiwi stepping into the senior team from VCARB.

Perez's lack of points cost Red Bull greatly when it came to the constructors' championship, where they finished third despite being the reigning champions.

Perez has been replaced by Kiwi Lawson, despite the 22-year-old having completed just 11 grands prix to date, whereas fellow 2024 VCARB driver Tsunoda has made 87 GP starts.

Sergio Perez has lost his seat at Red Bull

Liam Lawson will partner Max Verstappen in 2025

Why didn't Red Bull sign Yuki Tsunoda?

Offering an insight into that decision, however, Marko has offered a couple of key reasons that the Japanese driver was overlooked for the promotion in favour of his much more inexperienced team-mate.

"The decision was certainly disappointing for him," Marko told Kleine Zeitung.

"His speed is undisputed, but he lacks a certain consistency and he is also a very emotional driver.

"Lawson's overall package was just right, and Yuki Tsunoda is the spearhead for the Racing Bulls."

Yuki Tsunoda will race for VCARB again in 2025

Whilst Marko is focused on Tsunoda's role at Racing Bulls, team chief Christian Horner has suggested the Japanese driver could exit there soon too.

"We're acutely aware that if we're not able to provide an opportunity for Yuki, being, in all honesty, this year [2025], does it make sense?” Horner told the media on keeping the Japanese driver into the future.

“You can't have a driver in the support team for five years. You can't always be the bridesmaid.

“You've either got to let them go at that point or look at something different.”

