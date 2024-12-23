Verstappen reveals plans for F1 break after pregnancy announcement

Newly minted four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has revealed his plans for some time away from the sport.

The Dutchman had a long year in 2024, being pushed significantly harder by his rivals than in the previous two seasons as Red Bull's dominance begins to wane. However, the news late in the year that his partner Kelly Piquet is expecting the pair's first child together.

READ MORE: Verstappen confirms SHOCK talks over Mercedes move

Following Lando Norris’ maiden victory at the Miami Grand Prix, Red Bull were regularly tested and eventually usurped by the pace of McLaren each weekend.

The Woking-based outfit achieved their first constructors’ victory since 1998, whilst Red Bull dropped to third in the standings in a huge blow to the reigning champions.

Max Verstappen claimed the title in a difficult 2024 for Red Bull

McLaren claimed the constructors' in 2024

How long will Verstappen stay at Red Bull?

Verstappen and Norris’ championship rivalry intensified at various points of the season, with the Red Bull star often demonstrating an aggressive racing style against the McLaren driver, particularly in Austin and Mexico.

Alongside his title rivalry with Norris, the champion was also embroiled in a feud with George Russell towards the end of the season, following a penalty for Verstappen at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Verstappen received a grid drop for allegedly driving under the minimum lap time set by the race director, with Russell promoted to pole position and Verstappen accusing the Brit of being ‘two-faced’ after campaigning for the penalty.

However, Russell retaliated in Abu Dhabi where he alleged that Verstappen had threatened him before the race, and labelled the champion as a 'bully'.

Speaking to oe24, Verstappen addressed their feud and claimed that their spat had calmed down since Abu Dhabi.

READ MORE: Hamilton set to ditch key partner

George Russell and Max Verstappen publicly fell-out at the end of the 2024 season

"We spoke briefly after the race in Abu Dhabi. That's OK, we'll start again next year and it will be fine," Verstappen said.

Verstappen also provided some insight into his F1 winter break plans, following the news that him and his partner Kelly Piquet are expecting their first child.

"I'll also be skiing. Not too much or too aggressively, but it's part of it,” he added.

READ MORE: Perez makes BLOCKBUSTER announcement following Red Bull axe

Related