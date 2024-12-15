Red Bull team CHANGE revealed for 2025

A Red Bull team will undergo a name change in 2025 following confusion during this year's season.

The Formula 1 grid will bid farewell to long-term drivers such as Kevin Magnussen and Valtteri Bottas in 2025, as rookies such as Ollie Bearman and Gabriel Bortoleto will step up from F2.

Furthermore, design legend Adrian Newey will also make his long-awaited debut at Aston Martin, after stepping down from Red Bull earlier this year.

However, we will have to wait until 2026 for any significant team changes, where Audi will take over Sauber, and Cadillac will join F1 as the 11th team on the grid.

Four rookies have been confirmed for 2025 thus far

VCARB are yet to confirm their 2025 lineup

VCARB change name for F1 2025 season

Whilst Visa Cash App RB are yet to confirm who will race alongside Yuki Tsunoda in 2025, there has been news of additional change at the team for next year.

The team will now be known as Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team, with 'Racing Bulls' replacing 'RB' which the team had opted to be referred to during the 2024 season.

This led to the abbreviation VCARB also being used, and plenty of confusion given the company's name was always 'Racing Bulls S.p.A'.

VCARB CEO Peter Bayer has explained that the new name change was prompted by the above confusion.

VCARB's official entry name will change in 2025

"We've been struggling to a certain extent with making it clear to people what the team name is and we've seen so many versions," he said.

"In January, it all happened within weeks and we've probably been rushing a couple of things. What we see ultimately is that people are referring to us as Visa Cash App Racing Bulls.

"Racing Bulls is something which, anyway, is our company name and certainly I've seen it in the German, Austrian, Italian, French media being used mostly actually. People [were] struggling with the RB thing alone, some of them mixing it up with Red Bull.

"Others didn't actually really know what it stands for, so that's why we decided to clarify that. Basically, what you will see in the future is Visa Cash App Racing Bulls and VCARB as an abbreviation."

