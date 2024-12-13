Angela Cullen replacement reveals Hamilton DISPUTE at Mercedes

The replacement for a key member of Lewis Hamilton's behind-the-scenes team has revealed that the seven-time Formula 1 champion and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff disagreed over his appointment.

Angela Cullen worked with Hamilton for eight years before stepping back early last year, with the Brit winning five titles in that time.

The pair became close friends, with Hamilton admitting recently that, despite their professional split ahead of the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, they still remain in contact.

Cullen is now working alongside IndyCar star Marcus Armstrong, helping her fellow Kiwi as he attempts to further his racing career in the States.

Lewis Hamilton raced in his final race with Mercedes at the Abu Dhabi GP

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

Hamilton's Mercedes departure

Hamilton raced in his final race with Mercedes last weekend at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with the 39-year-old instead heading to Ferrari from 2025 in an attempt to claim an unprecedented eighth world championship title.

The Brit had formed close bonds with various members of his team during a highly-successful 12-season spell, with team principal Wolff and engineer Peter Bonnington recently providing emotional farewell statements to Hamilton.

Now, Mercedes race team co-ordinator Stephen Lord has revealed a dispute between Hamilton and Wolff about how they might replace Cullen, with Lord also revealing that he has undertaken the role ever since Cullen's departure.

"So I’m still race team co-ordinator but at the beginning of last year when Lewis and Angela parted company, Lewis approached Toto and sort of said: 'Can Stevo support me when I’m in the car, going to the grid, looking after my kit?' and initially Toto said: 'No, Stevo’s got his own job, he’s got enough on his plate as it is'," Lord told the Beyond the Grid podcast.

"Lewis persisted and, in the end, Ron Meadows the sporting director and Toto sort of said: 'Well look, Stevo will do it if he agrees to do it for two or three races until you find a suitable replacement for Angela'.

"So I started that side role in Saudi last year, and here we are still, which I kind of suspected might happen, but I didn’t say anything."

