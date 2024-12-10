Williams officially announce driver signing ahead of 2025

A rising Williams star has got himself a new drive for the 2025 season, the team have confirmed in an official statement.

It is an exciting time for Williams heading into the new season, with Carlos Sainz set to partner Alex Albon from next season onwards as the team looks to progress up the grid.

Sainz’s arrival means that Franco Colapinto will exit the sport despite putting in some impressive performances during his time with the team in 2024.

Franco Colapinto competed in his last race with Williams in Abu Dhabi

Williams junior Luke Browning receives F2 drive for 2025

Colapinto was not the only Williams Racing Academy star to receive an F1 call-up in 2024, with Luke Browning also getting the chance to test their machinery. The Brit recently took part in an FP1 session at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, alongside his Formula 2 duties during the race weekend.

Browning replaced Zak O’Sullivan at Hitech in F2 from the Azerbaijan GP onwards, after the latter vacated his seat due to funding issues.

Since joining the series, Browning has claimed two top-10 finishes, and Hitech have opted to retain the Williams star for 2025.

That news was confirmed by Williams on their official website ahead of Browning taking part in the post-season test in Abu Dhabi, with the 22-year-old set to make his full-time Hitech debut next season.

“I’m so happy that I’ll be racing in F2 with Hitech next season,” Browning said.

“I’ve been through every category of single-seater racing with this team and to be able to complete the ladder with them is incredibly important and special for me.

“There is nothing I want more than to win the F2 Championship with this group of people around me, and that is our goal for 2025.”

