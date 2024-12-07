FIA announce shock PENALTY for F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix hero
The FIA have handed out a late penalty at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, releasing the news some time after Saturday's qualifying session.
McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will start first and second respectively after securing a front-row lockout, in a big boost to the team's constructors' title hopes.
Whilst Carlos Sainz will start a respectable P3, his team-mate Charles Leclerc will have to fight his way back from P20 after being slammed with a 10-place grid penalty.
However, it was Nico Hulkenberg who stole the headlines in Abu Dhabi, after he set the fourth fastest time in a spectacular result for Haas.
FIA come to Nico Hulkenberg penalty decision
However, the German driver was placed under investigation by the FIA for an alleged infringement during qualifying.
According to the governing body, Hulkenberg overtook two cars in the tunnel section of the pit exit road, which is a breach of Article 12.2.1 i).
Whilst the stewards acknowledged that the position of the team’s garages limited their options to send a driver out on track, they concluded that overtaking in the pit exit could lead to a potentially dangerous situation.
Therefore, Hulkenberg received a three-place grid drop and will start the race in P7, crucially behind his Alpine rival Pierre Gasly.
Haas are currently vying with Alpine and RB for sixth in the constructors’, with the American team only five points away from catching the French outfit.
However, the Haas has demonstrated strong pace across the Abu Dhabi GP weekend, and Hulkenberg will have an opportunity to take the fight to Alpine on-track.
