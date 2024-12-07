close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
FIA announce shock PENALTY for F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix hero

FIA announce shock PENALTY for F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix hero

FIA announce shock PENALTY for F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix hero

FIA announce shock PENALTY for F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix hero

The FIA have handed out a late penalty at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, releasing the news some time after Saturday's qualifying session.

McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will start first and second respectively after securing a front-row lockout, in a big boost to the team's constructors' title hopes.

READ MORE: F1 star breaks silence with official statement after SHOCK team exit

Whilst Carlos Sainz will start a respectable P3, his team-mate Charles Leclerc will have to fight his way back from P20 after being slammed with a 10-place grid penalty.

However, it was Nico Hulkenberg who stole the headlines in Abu Dhabi, after he set the fourth fastest time in a spectacular result for Haas.

Charles Leclerc has been thrashed with a 10-place grid penalty in Abu Dhabi
Nico Hulkenberg enjoyed a spectacular result in Abu Dhabi

FIA come to Nico Hulkenberg penalty decision

However, the German driver was placed under investigation by the FIA for an alleged infringement during qualifying.

According to the governing body, Hulkenberg overtook two cars in the tunnel section of the pit exit road, which is a breach of Article 12.2.1 i).

Whilst the stewards acknowledged that the position of the team’s garages limited their options to send a driver out on track, they concluded that overtaking in the pit exit could lead to a potentially dangerous situation.

Therefore, Hulkenberg received a three-place grid drop and will start the race in P7, crucially behind his Alpine rival Pierre Gasly.

Haas are currently vying with Alpine and RB for sixth in the constructors’, with the American team only five points away from catching the French outfit.

However, the Haas has demonstrated strong pace across the Abu Dhabi GP weekend, and Hulkenberg will have an opportunity to take the fight to Alpine on-track.

READ MORE: New FIA F1 chief sends new rule warning to drivers and teams

Related

McLaren Lando Norris Carlos Sainz FIA Oscar Piastri Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
FIA confirm Hamilton and Norris penalty DECISION at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton

FIA confirm Hamilton and Norris penalty DECISION at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 03:00
FIA break silence on CONTROVERSIAL Norris penalty
Qatar Grand Prix

FIA break silence on CONTROVERSIAL Norris penalty

  • December 3, 2024 18:00

Latest News

F1 News & Gossip

Red Bull make decision on 2025 F1 seat

  • 1 uur geleden
F1 News & Gossip

Wolff in FURIOUS rant at Red Bull chief as Verstappen-Russell spat rages

  • 2 uur geleden
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

FIA confirm late Hamilton change at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

  • 3 uur geleden
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

FIA announce shock PENALTY for F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix hero

  • Yesterday 21:00
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Qualifying

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Qualifying Results: Verstappen beaten by HAAS as Hamilton out early

  • Yesterday 16:12
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

F1 champ survives CLOSE ENCOUNTER with animal at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 20:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x